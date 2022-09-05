Radio 1’s Rickie Haywood-Williams and girlfriend Natalie Harman welcome baby boy named Cruz Nirvana

<!–

Rickie Haywood-Williams has revealed that he and girlfriend Natalie Harman have welcomed a baby boy together.

The Radio 1 DJ, 41, took to his Instagram to announce the birth of their son and reveal his unique name – Cruz Nirvana Haywood-Williams.

In addition to a video featuring clips of the couple leading up to Cruz’s birth, Rickie wrote: “Earlier this week, our family welcomed our wonderful blessing into the world.

“Born weighing 7.1 pounds at the special time of 4:44 a.m. (the guardian angel number), our baby boy arrived with us safe and sound by the grace of God who held both mother and baby in his light.

“My soul mate Nat and our girls Lola and Dusty would like to introduce you all to our little Rockstar – Cruz Nirvana Haywood-Williams.”

Rickie and Natalie already share one child, a daughter named Lola, who was born in 2013.

Rickie’s famous friends rushed to the comment section to express their congratulations.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips posted: ‘Biggest congratulations to you all’.

And Vicky Pattison wrote, “Congratulations to you.”

As his radio co-star Marvin Odoom echoed: ‘So happy for you can’t wait to meet little man…and powerful name!’

Rickie alluded to Cruz’s name two weeks ago when he shared the finished nursery on Instagram with a C-shaped neon light.

He first announced he was expecting in March, where he took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of himself resting his head against Natalie’s growing bump.

Alongside the post, Rickie wrote: ‘Baby is on the way! ❤️ #lovemadeusdoit’.

In the photo, Natalie donned a bright red mini dress while grinning at the camera as she rocked her tummy.

The pair were inundated with well wishes from their celebrity friends, with Fleur East writing: ‘Woooo!!! Congratulations’.

Kimberley Walsh wrote: ‘Ah what wonderful news!!!!!!! Congratulations,’ while Joe Wicks added: ‘Congratulations mate ❤️’.