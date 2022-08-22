Radical protesters will descend on New Zealand’s parliament grounds

Wellington is gearing up for its first significant protest since a three-week occupation earlier this year that ended in fires on parliament lawns and brutal attacks on police.

Authorities promise there will be no repeat of the extraordinary scenes of February and March, when demonstrators against vaccines and anti-Covid mandates traveled in convoy to New Zealand’s capital and refused to leave. Their stay culminated in a brutal showdown.

Tuesday’s protest is likely to be overshadowed in scale by the summer protest and a counter-demonstration being staged across the road.

A new convoy of protesters (above) drives from both ends of New Zealand to meet outside parliament in Wellington on Tuesday

Researchers worry the new protests will take on the same level of violence as during anti-Covid mandate protests in February and March (above)

Researchers still warn that the protest could attract dangerous individuals – including neo-Nazis – and have a devastating effect.

“I have no doubt that the police and (espionage agency) SIS are fully aware and prepared for whatever may happen, but it is difficult to determine the nature of what will happen tomorrow,” said Sanjana Hattotuwa of the University of Otago.

“This is actually unprecedented in this country.”

Protesters from the right-wing political group Freedom and Rights Coalition decorated their vehicles (above) in front of the protesters amid mounting concerns about violence

On March 2, New Zealand police carried out a large-scale operation to remove protesters from the front of parliament (pictured, a protester who threw a desk into the fire started at the protester’s makeshift campsite)

On Monday, the right-wing Freedom and Rights Coalition launched a new convoy from the northern and southern tip of the country, which will meet in the capital on Tuesday.

After touring the city, they promise to hold ‘The People’s Court’ in the grounds of Parliament, where speakers will set out the various ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ by individuals including politicians, academics, public health experts and journalists.

“It’s theater based on a violent script,” said Dr. Hattotuwa, the research leader of The Disinformation Project.

Vehicles from across New Zealand meet in Wellington on Tuesday to hold ‘The People’s Court’ in the grounds of Parliament

Protesters started in several cities across the country to drive together in a convoy to Wellington (pictured, the convoy’s planned route to the North Island)

“But if you study what we study, there is no permutation, variation, interpretation or version of this that is nonviolent.

“The whole thing about doing this is to ‘hang’ people who have been found guilty.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was mercilessly targeted during the occupation, said she wanted the protest to take place.

“Parliament is a place where we will continue to welcome peaceful and lawful protest. But again, we really beg people: peacefully and lawfully,” she said.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition is led by fundamentalist Christian and right-wing Aucklander Brian Tamaki, who mobilized the opposition to the government’s Covid response and aims to win seats in parliament.

Protesters covered their cars with placards slamming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government

The numbers for Tuesday’s protest are expected to be significantly smaller than the (protesters pictured gathering before the convoy Monday)

In addition to his group, Dr. Hattotuwa said all manner of people with doubts about the government, including “anti-vax and anti-authority” individuals, as well as neo-Nazi Kiwis, could be drawn to the demonstrations.

“There is very clear neo-Nazi interest and involvement in the convoy and we expect them to be there in Wellington,” he said.

“Tamaki has his own political aspirations… but he has no control over the story he’s going to unleash tomorrow. And that’s really worrying.’

Researchers fear Tuesday’s protests will erupt into the same violence as the summer protests (above)

On March 2, anti-Covid mandated protesters were removed from New Zealand Parliament (above)

Police say they expect a lawful protest, and the parliament speaker says he will not allow protesters to set up camp again.

The February occupation spiraled out of control when authorities underestimated the group’s determination.

Speaker Trevor Mallard received widespread disdain for his decision to play nasty songs — including Baby Shark and the Macarena — over loudspeakers in an effort to get protesters to leave.

Instead, they were encouraged.

Protesters occupied Wellington for 23 days in February and March to protest Covid mandates, but were evicted by police in a violent clash on March 2 (above)

Matters came to a head on March 2, when police were attacked as they cleared the grounds and found themselves covered in bricks and even human excrement.

Hundreds of charges have since been filed against protesters.

In preparation for this week, roadblocks have been placed around parliament to prevent cars from blocking streets, as in February, with extra fences and security for the parliament building.

There are signs that the protest is disappointing compared to the summer occupation, when about 1,000 people camped on grassy fields and set up a village with food tents, childcare facilities and even street toilets.

Less than 100 cars made up the convoy as it traveled through Auckland with a police convoy Monday morning.