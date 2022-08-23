Radical protesters hold a ‘people’s court’ outside New Zealand’s parliament

Anti-government protesters have staged a mock trial before a ‘people’s court’ outside New Zealand’s parliament in a disappointing display of defiance against Jacinda Ardern’s government.

About 1,000 people attended Tuesday’s march and rally organized by the right-wing Freedoms and Rights Coalition in Wellington.

The figure fell far short of previous rallies and fell short of expectations after protest leaders organized travel convoys from the North and South Islands.

The rally was organized by blazing conservative Brian Tamaki, who previously led anti-gay rights demonstrations

One of the songs sung was ‘When I say Cindy, you say jail time’, referring to a diminutive of the Prime Minister’s first name.

A member of Tamaki’s fundamentalist church played the role of judge and sued the New Zealand government for “crimes against humanity.”

However, no government members showed up to be part of the spectacle, leaving Mr Tamaki disappointed.

‘Is someone coming out? Will a politician come out to talk to the people?’ he asked through a loudspeaker pointed at Wellington’s Beehive building.

“This is absolutely undemocratic. It’s a punch in the face to the people of New Zealand.’

Many in the crowd carried incendiary signs as they marched through the city center, including one that read “Free NZ, Ditch the Bitch.”

During the mock trial, speakers spoke of business struggles and family separations due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The mob declared the government guilty by acclamation but made no verdict, while Mr Tamaki said ‘watch this space’.

Ms Ardern said she did not see the demonstration but was pleased that it passed without any reports of violence.

“We hoped we would have a peaceful and lawful trial on parliamentary grounds. In every way it seems to have been of that nature,’ she said.

Police have stepped up preparations for the occasion by stationing dozens of officers around parliament and blocking nearby streets.

A similar summer event spiraled out of control, leading to a 23-day occupation that ended in arson and violence.

Protesters set fire to a children’s playground and threw paving stones at police during a harrowing clash in March.

More than 100 people were arrested on charges of arson, grievous bodily harm, incitement to violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction.

Investigators warned that dangerous individuals, including neo-Nazis, could have infiltrated Tuesday’s meeting.

Ms Ardern said she had no desire to block protests against the seat of New Zealand democracy.

“(Protest) is part of who we are as a nation,” she said.

“Parliament works very hard to ensure that we balance our responsibilities in a democracy … to welcome peaceful and lawful protest.”

During his speech, Mr Tamaki announced the formation of a new political party that will try to win seats in next year’s elections.

Australian right-wing blogger Avi Yemini attempted to travel to Wellington for the rally but was stopped by Kiwi officials.

An Immigration NZ spokesperson told AAP that Mr Yemini was denied entry on character grounds due to a criminal conviction.