Radical action is needed for the climate. This means transforming the way we do science

by The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture

Women farmers in a rural community collaborating with CGIAR’s Climate Initiative. Credit: Giriraj Amarnath/ClimBeR



Record-breaking heatwaves, droughts and floods regularly make headlines around the world, and scientists say the risk, frequency and intensity of these extreme weather events is linked to the ever-increasing levels of planet-warming gases we pump into the atmosphere. Humanity’s incremental response to the climate crisis has yet to show signs of bringing the existential threat under control. Radical, transformative responses are needed everywhere, including science for development.

A new perspective piece published in the magazine Environmental research: climate examines what a more radical response might look like for science in agriculture and food systems, especially for the half-billion small farmers who produce about a third of the global food supply. Most of them live in low- and middle-income countries that have contributed least to the climate crisis but will be hit first and hardest. Perhaps no other sector of global society underscores the urgency of transformative adaptation in the face of the climate threat — if done properly.

The authors point to a section of the 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “grim and sobering” Sixth Assessment Report, which discusses “maladaptive” responses that could inadvertently worsen the situation for the most vulnerable.

In addition, they emphasize that social justice must be embraced as an overarching goal. For example, treating farmers as homogeneous, rather than groups of unique individuals with different circumstances and power inequality, will lead to one-size-not-fit-all “solutions” that fail for many. This is exactly the maladaptation that the IPCC report warns of.

The authors note that while innovative technological interventions are critical, technology alone will not suffice. Social, institutional and administrative are the actual drivers of the transformation process. To successfully deploy climate adaptation tools on a large scale, seemingly disparate groups of people must be brought together – from small farmers and businesses to policy makers and research organisations.

“Everyone has a role to play,” said Jon Hellin, the paper’s lead author and researcher at the International Rice Research Institute. “To address the root causes of vulnerability and enable truly transformative adaptation, all stakeholders must be brought together and a social justice lens must be used. Without an eye for social justice, climate action may not be transformative at all.”

Hellin leads one of the new CGIAR research portfoliothe initiatives, ClimBeR: Building Systemic Resilience to Climate Variability and Extremeswhich aims to help some 30 million farmers in six countries will adapt to climate change by 2030.

The peer-reviewed paper outlines ClimBeR’s “theory of change,” said initiator Ana María Loboguerrero. The theory of change is a trajectory that is foreseen at the beginning of a research project and that guides it from start to finish, with the aim of leaving lasting improvements for the intended beneficiaries after the project is completed.

A new way forward

The article, written by scientists and specialists from various CGIAR centers, outlines a research approach to bring about radical transformation. This calls for an interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary approach involving the expertise of non-traditional food and agricultural research partners. These include farmers, qualitative social scientists, and experts in participatory policy modeling, governance, and peace and conflict research.

The authors examine six goals or actions vital to a transformative path they outline in the article.

Reducing risks in food systems. Agriculture is one of the world’s riskiest businesses, but farmers face different risks depending on their unique circumstances. Reducing risks caused by climate change requires a detailed focus on details. Strengthening climate security. As a “threat multiplier”, climate change exacerbates risks, including agricultural losses, food insecurity, inequalities and conflict. Therefore, strengthening climate security requires an adaptive approach to policy, humanitarian, development and peacebuilding strategies. Making policy together. Effective new policies, their implementation and impact assessment are key to transformative adaptation. The authors state that “early, sustained and representative stakeholder involvement is critical” for policy development. This means that various voices, including those of people who may be affected by policy, need to be involved in policy design. Inclusiveness in governments and institutions. Transformative adaptation requires greater inclusiveness in governance and decision-making. This means allowing “polycentric” governance systems that allow for autonomous decision-making at the local level, alongside national and regional policy-making units. Increased Climate Finance. The IPCC sees a fourfold return on climate investment, but funding is still lacking. Areas in need of investment include economically sustainable projects and financing and insurance for smallholder farmers. Transforming how we work. “We embrace the need to ‘do research differently’ and that translating the above five research components into a transformative agenda requires inter- and transdisciplinary approaches and embracing social justice,” the authors write.

“Promoting transformative adaptation really depends on understanding who is at risk and what their underlying causes of vulnerability are, and then identifying the most appropriate innovations, considering social, environmental and technological dimensions together to aid their climate resilience.” building,” said Loboguerrero, a co-author and leader of the Climate Action research area at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT. “The magnitude of the challenge ahead cannot be underestimated, but we are confident that our research trajectories will have a very positive impact.”

Food security research priorities in extreme events

More information:

Jon Hellin et al, Transformative adaptation and implications for transdisciplinary research on climate change, Environmental research: climate (2022). Jon Hellin et al, Transformative adaptation and implications for transdisciplinary research on climate change,(2022). DOI: 10.1088/2752-5295/ac8b9d

Provided by The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture