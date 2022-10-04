Radiation risk at historic WA nuclear test site 70 years on

hawkeye7/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA” width=”542″ height=”530″/> Map of the Monte Bello Islands, indicating locations for Operation Hurricane. Created from File:Montebello Islands-NASA.jpg and map in “A History of British Atomic Tests in Australia”, p. 83. Credit: hawkeye7/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA



More than half a century since Britain conducted the first nuclear tests in Australia, on the Montebello Islands in northern WA, marine scientists have discovered that there is still a radiation risk to marine life and tourists.

The research project, which will continue in 2024, is led by Edith Cowan University (ECU) Ph.D. college student Mrs. Madison Hoffman.

In the comprehensive project, more than 100 samples of marine sediment and marine life from the underwater ecosystem of the island archipelago were collected and then tested.

“It’s really important that we try to understand exactly what type of radionuclides and what radiation levels are left behind in the marine ecosystem in the Montebello Islands.

“We are now focusing on mapping areas where higher levels of radionuclides are found in the marine sediment surrounding the Marine Park. The next step is to test the different organisms we have collected, from aquatic plants and sea cucumbers to coral trout, said Mrs Hoffman.

The future of marine life

The Montebello Islands are among the world’s most biodiverse marine environments, with over 150 species of coral, 450 species of fish, 630 species of mollusks, and 170 species of starfish and urchins.

“We detected levels of radionuclides from the nuclear tests that are higher than what would be considered a background reading, or levels you could get from the sand at your local beach.

“The final phase of the project will be to use these measurements and some advanced models to see if there is any impact on the marine animals that live, breathe and reproduce in the sediment,” she explained.

Tourist warning

The Montebello Islands Marine Park has more than 250 low-lying limestone islands and islets, spanning nearly 60,000 acres of ocean.

Every year the islands are visited by fishermen, divers and snorkelers who are drawn to the coral reefs, vibrant tropical fish and rich maritime history.

The only way for tourists to access the Montebello Islands is by boat, with fishing charters operating from Karratha and Onslow.

Due to the elevated levels of radiation, visitors are currently encouraged to limit their travel to one hour per day.

Camping is permitted year-round in some areas on Primrose, Bluebell, Hermite, Crocus & Renewal Islands and between April and September on Northwest Island.

operation hurricane

The first of three nuclear tests, known as Operation Hurricane, took place on October 3, 1952, in Main Bay, Trimouille Island in the Montebello Islands, 120 kilometers west of Dampier.

The remoteness of the islands, as well as other personal health and safety concerns, have prompted Parks and Wildlife Service staff to re-emphasize warnings to boat visitors.

Provided by Edith Cowan University

