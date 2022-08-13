Radiant Helen Skelton is seen after being spotted after it was confirmed she will be appearing on Strictly

<!–

On Saturday morning, it was confirmed on BBC Radio 2 that she would appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

And just hours after the announcement, Helen Skelton was pictured arriving at the Salford Red Devils rugby league stadium in Manchester, as she was seen for the first time since the exciting announcement.

The TV and radio station, 39 – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – looked stunning in jeans while on her way to present rugby league coverage for Channel 4.

Arrival: Helen Skelton was pictured arriving at the Salford Red Devils rugby league stadium in Manchester, as she was first seen since the Strictly announcement

Helen was effortlessly stylish in her light wash denim one-piece, with the stand-up collar and matching waist belt highlighting her slim frame.

The TV personality added an edgy twist to her outfit as she sauntered around in a pair of silver stud-studded slippers, showing off her pop colored pedicure.

The blonde beauty styled her locks in a high pony, while accessorizing with gold earrings and shielding her eyes with classic shades.

Stunning: The TV and radio station, 39 looked stunning in her chic ensemble as she set out to present rugby league coverage for Channel 4

Beauty: Helen was effortlessly stylish in her light wash one-piece denim, with the turn-down collar and matching waist belt highlighting her slim frame

On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Helen was due to perform in Strictly Come Dancing.

Helen – who was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show – said: ‘I’m very excited to be stuck in a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”

The mother of three started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

Stylish: The TV star added an edgy twist to her outfit as she sauntered in a pair of silver stud-studded slippers, showing off her pop-colored pedicure, to match her manicure

While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.

Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.

She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.

Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)

Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage and started dating her new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together – and his relationship with Stephanie came to light just days later.

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

The former couple are parents to two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.