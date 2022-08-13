Radiant Helen Skelton is seen after being spotted after it was confirmed she will be appearing on Strictly
On Saturday morning, it was confirmed on BBC Radio 2 that she would appear on Strictly Come Dancing.
And just hours after the announcement, Helen Skelton was pictured arriving at the Salford Red Devils rugby league stadium in Manchester, as she was seen for the first time since the exciting announcement.
The TV and radio station, 39 – who split from husband Richie Myler earlier this year – looked stunning in jeans while on her way to present rugby league coverage for Channel 4.
Arrival: Helen Skelton was pictured arriving at the Salford Red Devils rugby league stadium in Manchester, as she was first seen since the Strictly announcement
Helen was effortlessly stylish in her light wash denim one-piece, with the stand-up collar and matching waist belt highlighting her slim frame.
The TV personality added an edgy twist to her outfit as she sauntered around in a pair of silver stud-studded slippers, showing off her pop colored pedicure.
The blonde beauty styled her locks in a high pony, while accessorizing with gold earrings and shielding her eyes with classic shades.
Stunning: The TV and radio station, 39 looked stunning in her chic ensemble as she set out to present rugby league coverage for Channel 4
Beauty: Helen was effortlessly stylish in her light wash one-piece denim, with the turn-down collar and matching waist belt highlighting her slim frame
On Saturday morning, during Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Helen was due to perform in Strictly Come Dancing.
Helen – who was widely tipped to take part in the BBC’s ballroom show – said: ‘I’m very excited to be stuck in a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait to get started.”
The mother of three started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.
Stylish: The TV star added an edgy twist to her outfit as she sauntered in a pair of silver stud-studded slippers, showing off her pop-colored pedicure, to match her manicure
While presenting at Blue Peter for 5 years, she took on some incredible challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking 2018 miles along the Amazon River.
Since then she has presented shows on a variety of channels including Countryfile, several major sporting events for BBC Sport, ITV’s Lorraine, BT Sport’s FA Women’s Super League football matches.
She has also hosted Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage and Inside The Superbrands, in addition to the highly successful On The Farm series for Channel 5 and was a regular on ITV Tonight.
Example: Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage (pictured in February)
Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler, 32, ended their eight-year marriage and started dating her new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32.
Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together – and his relationship with Stephanie came to light just days later.
Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the richest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.
Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”
The former couple are parents to two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get in those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio DJ
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MATT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just so nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”