Racquet sports found to be most effective daily activity for reducing risk of death in old age

Maintaining physical activity at an early age is linked to a reduction in Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and heart disease

Experts recommend an adult get at least 2.5 hours of physical activity every week to maintain their health

According to a new study, racket sports such as tennis and badminton are the most effective at keeping a person healthy in old age.

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, found that regularly playing a sport like tennis for at least 2.5 hours a week between the ages of 59 and 82 reduces the risk of all-cause death. can reduce 16 percent. Running was associated with a 15 percent drop.

The team found that all physical activity — biking, swimming, aerobics, golf and even just walking — had some sort of benefit for reducing the risk of death in older people. The least effective, cycling, even reduced the risk of death by three percent.

Experts have long known that staying physically active in old age can help a person maintain both physical and cognitive health and reduce their risk of developing conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. This study highlights that certain exercises may be more valuable than others.

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, collected data from 272,550 adults between the ages of 59 and 82.

Each filled out a survey about their weekly leisure activities, whether it was sports or something else.

The NCI team focused on seven different leisure activities, specifically running, cycling, swimming, aerobics, racquet sports, golf and walking.

According to physical activity guidelines established by health officials, American adults are recommended to get between 2.5 and five hours of moderate — or 1.25 to 2.5 hours of vigorous — physical activity each week.

The participants were followed for more than four years to measure how long they had lived after the initial study date.

The research team who met the recommended numbers while participating in some form of physical activity every week reduced all-cause mortality by an average of 13 percent.

However, some activities turned out to be more valuable than others.

Racquet sports — including tennis, squash and badminton — can reduce the risk of death from any cause by 16 percent.

The next most effective activity was running, which reduced the risk by 15 percent, followed by walking (nine percent lower risk of all-cause death), golf (seven), aerobics (seven), swimming (five) and cycling (three). .

Racquet sports were particularly effective at preventing death from cardiovascular problems, reducing the risk by 27 percent. Walking also reduced the risk of heart-related death by nine percent.

Running is the most valuable activity for those looking to reduce cancer risk, as 2.5 hours a week reduces the risk of cancer-related death by 19 percent.

Researchers found that more exercise could increase health benefits, but there is a diminishing return on how much it can help an individual.

Previous studies have shown that there are many health benefits of staying active in old age.

Regular exercise can boost a person’s immune system — which becomes especially important in old age, when you’re more prone to disease.

It can also boost cognitive function, keeping away devastating problems like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.