Racist slurs allegedly hurled at Carlton Blues star Adam Saad in AFL game against Adelaide Crows

Calls for a woman who allegedly hurled vile racial abuse at Carlton star Adam Saad is being banned from the Adelaide Oval after fans heard her allegedly calling him a terrorist during the Blues 29-point loss to the Crows.

The Carlton Cheer Squad’s Twitter account claimed that Saad, currently the AFL’s only Muslim player, was the subject of the vicious comments by a female Crows fan.

The AFL, Crows, Blues, Adelaide Oval management and Saad himself have since responded to the matter after the supporters group’s tweet went viral.

Adam Saad (left) kicks the ball during Carlton’s loss to Adelaide on Saturday night

Even the South Australian Prime Minister, Peter Malinauskas, weighed in.

While firmly convinced that the Adelaide Oval is an ‘overwhelmingly’ safe place with ‘respectful’ fans, the Prime Minister admitted that the alleged taint should be investigated.

‘I’ve seen a report of this. The allegations must be closely investigated … these isolated incidents must be called for what they are,” Mr Malinauskas told the Herald Sun.

Adam Saad sits dejected on the Adelaide Oval pitch after Carlton’s disappointing loss to the Crows on Saturday night

After the cheer group’s tweet went viral and caught the attention of the appropriate authorities and outraged fans, the Carlton support group released a statement on Twitter saying they were “saddened by the (alleged) Islamaphobic comment” directed at Saad. .

“We immediately brought this (comment) to the attention of ground staff, who escalated our complaint to the police, who took the person to the top of the bay for a chat,” the statement said.

“This person has not been kicked out of the room. They just had their details written down… we’re very concerned that they were allowed to go back to their seats.’

Crows supporters in the Adelaide Oval crowd. The Daily Mail in no way suggests that the individuals depicted are responsible for the alleged comments

Saad is sadly no stranger to racist remarks – but he was able to maintain his grace and composure despite the spectator’s supposedly tacky excuse.

‘Always grateful in this position, can’t complain. Those things shouldn’t be said, but hopefully the AFL and the clubs will deal with it,” Saad told reporters outside club HQ.

“I just have to learn to make comments like that. Ultimately, I know who I am as a person and we as a Muslim community.

“As long as we can educate the person and move things forward.”

Adam Saad with wife Salam Mahmoud on their wedding day in 2019

Saad, along with the recently retired Bachar Houli, has been an incredible role model for both the Muslim and wider multicultural community since he was called up to the Suns in 2015.

He has previously talked about using footy as a way to open cultural conversations, and he clearly believes in an education-based approach to racism; as opposed to direct conviction.

“Australia has a huge, diverse population and that should be celebrated by everyone,” he told the AIA earlier this year.

‘That is why I opt for these conversations, even if it is sometimes difficult. It’s the best way to build relationships with other people from different backgrounds.’

Adam Saad soars over James Peatling to rack up an incredible score in Carlton’s round 19 match against GWS

Carlton’s statement was powerful in support of one of their most beloved players.

“The club makes it clear that defamation of any kind is outrageous, unacceptable and has no place in society, let alone our game,” the club said in a statement.

The Crows also promised to ensure they would fully investigate the alleged comments.

“We do not tolerate or condemn any form of discriminatory behavior and it has no place in football or society. Adelaide Oval must be an inclusive and family-friendly environment,” the club said in a statement.

Adam Saad has been in electric form from the halfback line for Carlton this season

Most worrying to many, however, was the fact that the accused spectator was able to remain on the ground despite the charges.

The organization responsible for managing the Adelaide Oval, Stadium Management Authority, said they were investigating the matter.

“We will discuss the matter with the AFL and Adelaide Football Club to consider appropriate sanctions and/or stadium bans,” a spokesperson told the Herald Sun.

It was a dark day for Saad and his Carlton teammates.

Downcast Carlton players leave the ground after losing 29 points to the Crows

In an effort to break through an LWLWL streak and secure a final spot, the Blues were expected to comfortably take care of the humble Crows with everything at stake.

Carlton couldn’t break the streak as inspired performances from Crows stars Ben Keays, Taylor Walker and Brodie Smith led the squad to a dominant 29 point win.

Considering the Blues take on the Lions, Demons and Magpies in the last three rounds of the season with undecided final spots; this can be a significant loss.

For now, however, they will no doubt be more focused on wrapping their arms around Saad and supporting their star defender.