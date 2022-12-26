Racist, Homophobic Comments at San Ramon In-N-Out Prompt Police Investigation and Arrest

A customer at an East Bay In-N-Out was caught on camera making racist and homophobic comments toward two college students on December 24 in a viral TikTok video.

Arine Kim and Elliot Ha were recording a video of their orders at the San Ramon burger joint when a man can be heard off-camera calling the couple “queer freaks” and asking Ha if he was “Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend.”

San Ramon police arrested the man, Jordan Douglas Krah, Monday afternoon for violating the state’s hate crime laws after launching an investigation into the incident on December 25. As of Monday, the video has been viewed more than 9.1 million times on TikTok.

As a result of his actions that were captured on video on Christmas Eve, @SanRamonPolice Staff have arrested Denver (CO) resident Jordan Douglas Krah (DOB: 05/17/82) for violating California hate crime laws, as outlined in Penal Code 422.6. Krah is currently being (1/2) — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 26, 2022

“I have this on camera, but these types of incidents happen on a daily basis. This is not an isolated incident,” Kim told The Mercury News.

Kim, who attends UCLA and grew up in Moraga, and Ha, who attends Duke and grew up in Livermore, said they tried to laugh at the man as a “scare response” before the situation escalated.

“In my head, I didn’t think much of it when he made his first comment… but then when he kept coming back, and the second one mentioned Kim Jong Un, and he kept talking to us… I was like, oh well, maybe he could die. I could die today,” Kim said.

In the video, the customer continued to ask the couple questions, saying, “normally, I would spit in your face, that’s a Filipino thing.” [expletive].”

Kim and Ha look awkward in the video, and Kim urged Ha not to react. The customer said “see you outside in a minute” and proceeded to watch them through the window from outside the restaurant as they ate. In-N-Out staff escorted Kim and Ha to the parking lot after the man left.

A similar incident occurred the next day at 11 a.m. Dec. 25 outside a store in Danville, where Abigail Hailili faced a racist tirade from a man in a Silver Mustang with Florida license plates, according to ABC7.

She said a man tried to spit on her and her family and then called them “Filipino idiots.”

San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson said on Twitter that the department has an open investigation into the incident.

“We continue to investigate and have made significant progress. Once we have more information to share, we will provide all the details,” Carlson said.

Kim said the incident was an example of the racism he faced growing up in a largely white community in the East Bay.

“Nothing much has changed, and I hope more people are aware of it,” Kim said. “I think this video really helps encapsulate our fear and really brought attention to the fact that even though it only happened to us, this could happen to anyone as well.”