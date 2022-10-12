Racist comments could end careers of powerful LA politicians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three Los Angeles City Council members who have been at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have all had long, influential careers in state and local politics.

Those careers could soon come to an abrupt end as Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo face enormous pressure to resign, including from President Joe Biden.

The recording captured a rough conversation between the three councilors and a powerful union leader, using language to mock their colleagues as they discussed the city’s realignment process.

While Martinez has resigned as chairman of the board, they, de Leon and Cedillo are still holding their seats.

KEVIN DE LEON

Known simply as “KDL,” De Leon has been a force in California politics for decades. Born in Los Angeles to the son of immigrant parents, De Leon began organizing against Proposition 187, an ultimately failed initiative that aimed to ban immigrants living in the country without legal permission from using state services.

He was elected to the legislature in 2006 and grew up to become the leader of the state senate, a powerful position that gave him an important voice in decisions about the state’s budget and policy.

In 2017, de Leon made the brutal decision to challenge US Senator Dianne Feinstein, the veteran, and set up a bitter intra-party battle that he would ultimately lose. He was quickly elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020. He ran for mayor this year, but finished third in the primary behind businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Representative Karen Bass.

NURY MARTINEZ

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Martinez is a veteran of local government in the Los Angeles area.

Martinez got her start on the San Fernando City Council, where she was first elected in 2003 and also served as mayor. She was elected to the Los Angeles Unified School District board in 2009 and helped lead the nation’s second-largest district. While there, she fought with unions over policies to make it easier to fire teachers in cases of sexual misconduct.

In 2013, Martinez was elected to the Los Angeles City Council, replacing Tony Cárdenas, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She helped pass a law that raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously elected Martinez as president, a position she took on in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She oversaw the city’s response, including setting up a tenant assistance program. She resigned as council chair Monday after backlash from the racist comments, but she still has her seat on the council.

GIL CEDILLO

Cedillo rose to fame in the early 1990s as the leader of Los Angeles County’s largest union, but lost the job in a power struggle with the union’s board, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was elected to the legislature in 1998, where he was known for his futile efforts to pass a law that allowed people who were not U.S. citizens to obtain a driver’s license from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Former Governor Jerry Brown finally signed that law in 2013, after Cedillo left the legislature.

Cedillo had more success with the California Dream Act, which qualifies some students who are not U.S. citizens for financial aid and other scholarships.

Cedillo left the legislature in 2012 due to term limits, but was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2013. He served two terms and tried to get at least one more, but he lost in the primaries this summer to community activist Eunisses Hernandez. Cedillo is set to resign from office in January, but many have called for him to resign immediately following the recording of the racist comments.

