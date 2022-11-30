Cape Town, South Africa – It was early December 2021 when Omicron, a new coronavirus variant that spreads infections through South Africa, had begun to sweep the country. South Africa had lost 90,000.

In just one week, COVID-19 cases rose by 255 percent among a population that was only 24 percent vaccinated. The country had also hit an all-time high of a staggering a High Nearly 27,000 new infections are reported each day.

Dr Caryn Fenner drove half an hour from her gated community in Cape Town to her work place, which is located in an industrial suburb. Her A pale-blue Fiat 500 was seen driving on motorways with powerlines, two-storey warehouses and powerlines, each one the size of a football pitch, that house coffee producers, freight companies and steelmakers.

Fenner, who is the executive director at Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, was racing to meet a tight deadline for a locally produced mRNA vaccine. Her It was hidden among other warehouses that sold water filters and parts for motorcycles. The facility looked ordinary. However, the clinical rooms were undergoing some of the most innovative work. Afrigen was using publicly available information to make its own trial version of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

When, on November 26, 20,21, the World Omicron, a variant of concern that the Health Organization (WHO), has been named, was immediately imposed by foreign governments on half a dozen African nations, including South Africa.

The economic impact was immediate. By midday, shares on Johannesburg Stock Exchange had fallen almost 2 percent and rand trades at its lowest point in more than one year.

After scientists from Botswana discovered the variant among European travellers, South Africa had already alerted WHO. The bans were condemned by the South African foreign minister. “Excellent science should be applauded and not punished,” it said.

Afrigen felt the effects of the travel ban. Items and chemicals that were essential for the development of a vaccination vaccine were left behind. As well as staff members who were to be trained overseas, the airline tickets for foreign scientists were cancelled. To aid in faster research into Omicron, grounded flights delayed the sharing laboratory samples. These developments almost entirely halted global scientific collaboration and set Afrigen’s research back by months.

“It was a big problem,” Fenner says with obvious understatement as she sits behind the desk in her small, white-walled office.

She She takes a sip of water and looks out of the office window with a grim expression. She Sending emails about progress reports, presentations and other information. A handwritten note taped to her desk reminds her of Africa’s vaccine goals including that Senegal aims to “fill and finish” 300 million doses annually. Week after week, Afrigen has been working around the clock to reverse-engineer Moderna’s formula. Fenner has had to sacrifice her time with her husband and young children.

She often spent nights in the office navigating the grim realities of Africa’s logistics and procurement limitations. Then, one Wednesday evening in January 2022, Fenner and her team had a breakthrough – they had managed to make microlitres of the vaccine – the first copy produced almost entirely without the assistance and approval of the developer.

“If we had the active involvement from Moderna, whether it would have been faster, I don’t know, but it certainly would have been easier,” says Petro Terblanche, Afrigen’s managing director, with a steely expression behind black-rimmed spectacles.

Terblanche sees the eureka moment in bringing African mRNA vaccines. It will be adapting them to African contexts. Because of their fragility, mRNA molecules must be stored in extreme cold. Working with Johannesburg’s University of Witwatersrand, commonly known as Wits, the researchers plan to develop a new formulation for the vaccines, one that doesn’t require ultra-low freezing, which is a challenge for some African countries battling regular power outages or rural communities without any electricity at all.

“That for me is probably the most important innovation that this hub and the scientists with Wits can do,” she adds pointedly. Now, the main hurdle is to produce more replica vaccines, so human trials could begin in May 2023. Moderna told Al Jazeera that the company is already working on a next generation version of its shot that would be “refrigerator stable” for developing countries.

African tech has a long road ahead

Within one year of the COVID pandemic outbreak, vaccines had been developed. But, because of a bidding battle with wealthy, Western nations, much Africa was left out of the running for the vaccines. Afrigen is the hub of a pilot. Project

created by the WHO to share know-how on making mRNA vaccines with “spokes”, or manufacturers, from more than 20 countries in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Africa, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia. This decision was taken after Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech with their partner BioNTech decided not to share their vaccine formulas. South Africa’s Afrigen will produce the mRNA and the Biovac Institute the vaccines.

Experts in health say that while the demand for COVID-19 shots may eventually decline, there is still much at stake. The African Union set a goal to import 99 percent of the vaccines from Africa and 70% of all medicines. Goal of 60 Up to % of routine immunisations will be available on the continent by 2040.

This goal is not possible because of the limited infrastructure available. There are only 10 African producers of vaccines against any disease. One problem that Afrigen had to overcome was that, because there isn’t a large pharmaceutical-driven industry in Africa, local researchers had little experience in processing drugs to commercial standards and meeting international regulatory requirements.

“The scientists we can get, they are sitting in universities,” Terblanche says. “But we need to train them to operate in a vaccine facility … and not academic research.”

Frances Lees is an example. Afrigen was founded by the young scientist in January 2020 as the pandemic was just beginning. Lees had completed a master’s degree in cell biology and had been working on veterinary vaccine projects before being quickly pulled into mRNA development as one of the few researchers who had a background in molecules.

After graduating, many of the continent’s scientists are employed in pure scientific research. It is a huge task to produce vaccine recipes on a continent that has very few pharmaceutical companies. For Lees, it required “a huge mind shift”.

Speaking in Afrigen’s colourful kitchenette, which serves as a break area for staff, Lees explains that copying a manufacturer’s vaccine without its help means no one can explain why a particular mistake happens.

“Sometimes it goes wrong, and you don’t really know why and you have to repeat your experiment, so there’s a lot of process that goes on that takes time,” she says. “And time isn’t our friend at the moment.”

Lees believes that a breakthrough will dispel the myth that such research and development is impossible in Africa.

“Synthesising mRNA isn’t super difficult; it is trying to make sure that we have lots of it … at a quality high enough for a vaccine,” she says. “We are not going to skimp on raw materials or make shortcuts.”

Do you want to be in it together?

Dr Hapiloe Marsanyane, a relatively new Afrigen scientist, started as a senior scientist in April. She Standing alone in the laboratory, she looks through safety glasses at her hands and holds a single channel pipette in one hand while she dispensing chemicals in a biosafety cupboard. She Open her journal to a blank sheet and begin to take notes.

In commercial vaccine manufacturing, “it is not just the science that matters,” she says. “The biggest challenge for me was shifting from an academic focus to a manufacturing focus. There is definitely a higher stringency, as it should be, in terms of how you record your science and quality assurance that needs to be stratified and quality control.”

Maranyane was unemployed for six months after the pandemic. She had two doctorates in cancer research, and an infectious disease background. When she met Fenner, Afrigen’s executive director showed an interest in her background knowledge of cell RNA and told her that Afrigen was looking for molecular biologists and medical biochemists.

“There really wasn’t work,” she says, recalling former colleagues – experts in the fields of chemistry, plant and cell biology – who had abandoned science to sell bags or moved overseas to find jobs. “And these would have been brilliant scientists, top of the class,” she says striking a noticeably solemn note compared with her usual boisterous giggle.

“It was trauma-inducing to go through the pandemic and feel powerless, not only on a country level but also a scientific level,” she says.

Maranyane describes a science industry that does not require highly qualified staff in Africa but graduates who are able to repeat basic tasks while the bulk of the skilled work remains the responsibility of scientists based out of a company’s headquarters in Europe or the United States.

“What’s unique about Afrigen,” she says is that “it takes a PhD brain to solve some of the questions that we face in the lab and that wouldn’t be a requirement in other environments.”

Omicron’s identification triggered a negative reaction from the world, proving that Africa must be self-sufficient.

“I felt like it was an unscientific response,” Maranyane says of the travel bans. “It felt as if to some degree, we weren’t necessarily in this together.” This made her more determined to help establish a model for how Africans can tackle future pandemics.

She Her braided hair is piled high when she arrives at the lab at 8 AM. Her eyes alert, mumbling behind surgical masks the chemical formulas she’d memorised the night before. She It is often the last person to leave the office.

“It was almost set in stone that if you are wanting to do science in Africa, in South Africa, it’s a pipe dream, so I feel very privileged to be living the pipe dream now,” she says.

Do it yourself

What is clear in spending time at Afrigen’s lab is how much this powerful crew of 20 people, made up largely of female scientists, are united in their vision of Africa as a repository for disruptive science.

British Medical Journal’s February investigation revealed that BioNTech hired the kENUP Foundation to provide consulting services. It asked South African governments to stop Afrigen and WHO hub activity. “The sustainability outlook for this project of the WHO Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub is not favourable,” kENUP said in documents Obtained The journal. BioNTech did not respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment.

Moderna and BioNTech plan to create their own vaccine plants in Africa, instead of sharing their recipe. Critics argue those start-ups, announced after Afrigen’s hub, are a smokescreen to avoid sharing technology that would eat into profits.

In a statement, Moderna told Al Jazeera that while it “has filed patents in South Africa and many other countries related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna’s platform technology,” the company is “committed to ensuring that our intellectual property, or concerns about enforcement of our intellectual property, do not pose a barrier to access.” Moderna’s proposed mRNA facility in Kenya has “strong support from the US government, including the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech Announcement A deal was struck in July 2013 with the Cape Town-based Biovac Institute. It is for a bottle and pack partnership starting this year, which does not include knowledge of the vaccine’s main ingredient.

Pfizer Pointed to the challenges of establishing local manufacturing in Africa. “Last year, … water was rationed, which made it very difficult both practically but also ethically to obtain and use large quantities of water for trial runs through the equipment as part of our start-up,” Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer’s regional president for Africa and the Middle East, said at a conference in Rwanda. Pfizer’s spokesperson for east and southern Africa, Willis Angira, told Al Jazeera that the company “has made a substantial investment in the Biovac Institute” of which the partnership “provides significant workforce development training to healthcare professionals in South Africa”. Angira added that vaccine manufacturing “is extraordinarily complex under any circumstances, and even more so during a pandemic.”

Charles Gore, the executive director of Medicines Patent Pool is a United Nations-backed non profit that works to make medical technology and treatment accessible to low- and medium-income countries. He According to Gore, African manufacturing should be focused on self-sufficiency. “This is not about companies from the developed world setting up subsidiaries in Africa,” Gore says. “It is about African companies being the recipient of tech transfer to be able to do it themselves.”

“In terms of vaccines, we were told right at the beginning of the pandemic essentially, ‘Go away. There is no role for you in generic production of vaccines,’” Gore says.

“There is no question it is a lot more complicated than producing a small molecule, but unfortunately, pharma declined to sit down with us and discuss whether the challenges could be overcome,” he says.

Reopening the AIDS puzzle

African healthcare workers claim that the continent has not seen this resistance before. Despite South African patients taking part in HIV/AIDS treatment trials, many of those who needed them most were unable to afford the drugs.

Nelson Mandela was the South African President in 1997. Signed A law was passed that allows the state to import generic versions of costly HIV/AIDS drugs at a lower price without the permission of patent holders.

This allowed the government set a fixed price and royalties for the patent holder. This reduced HIV drug costs by as much as 90%.

This development came after 20 years of frustration, during which – due to inequity – more people in African countries died after the introduction of effective antiretrovirals than before the drugs had been introduced.

Nearly 40 pharmaceutical companies sued South Africa in 1998. The country was added to the a US watchlist infringement of international patent rights by other nations. The companies were met with a strong backlash worldwide and were forced to close their doors in 2001. Withdrew They filed a lawsuit.

Afrigen and WHO now face a similar challenge.

According to a 2021 Report Yale University researchers discovered that countries with lower incomes participated in COVID vaccination trials. This included South Africa. They received fewer vaccines than the richer countries. The doses of vaccines that high-income nations received were also higher than those from poorer countries.

‘A crime of historic proportions’

Max Lawson, co-chairman of the People’s Vaccine Alliance and head of inequality policy at Oxfam, calls it “a crime of historic proportions” that European countries protected their pharmaceutical firms and the vaccine supply for years.

In March, Johnson & Johnson executives We are in agreement Aspen Pharmacare, a South African pharmaceutical firm, was to manufacture and deliver doses to African countries. After not receiving any orders, Aspen was nearing closure in May.

Africa had moved from not having enough vaccines to being awash with donations “one and a half years too late”, Lawson explains. After a point when richer countries had vaccinated over 80 percent of their population, it was.

“A donation model is deceptively and dangerously addictive,” Gore tells Al Jazeera. “The recipients get used to things being given and so they expect it, which then means that they don’t put the resources into doing their own development.”

Fatima Hassan, a human rights lawyer who heads the Health Justice Initiative in South Africa, notes that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which uses traditional technology, fell out of favour globally as studies found mRNA shots were more effective against newer COVID variants.

Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted Production at its own facility in Leiden, Netherlands to prioritize a more profitable vaccine for the unrelated respiratory syndrome virus. “The point at which the world really needed the J&J vaccine was in the first quarter of last year,” Hassan says.

Terblanche had stated that Afrigen wanted to accelerate clinical trials when I first met her in January. But the company was navigating competition from global pharma over raw materials made in the US and Europe to develop the COVID vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

Two years ago, South Africa and India, supported by nearly all African countries, worked for World Trade Organization (WTO), member countries to waive intellectual Property Protections for COVID vaccins so that manufacturing could be done on continent without the need for drug companies.

In response to criticism, Moderna in March pledged to “never enforce” its patents for COVID vaccines against manufacturers in 92 poorer nations. South Africa was not included on this list. Moderna instead registered for broad patent protections in South Africa.

In June, the WTO agreed on a partial patent waiver, which allows governments to compel pharmaceutical companies to share their vaccine formulas for the next five years – with “adequate” Compensation.

An African endgame?

In the background, there is a race to develop mRNA vaccines that target a range of diseases. Moderna and BioNTech have begun clinical trials for influenza, Zika virus, Zika, Zika, HIV, Zika, dengue and Zika. Africa could be again relegated at the back of the line. Scientists at Afrigen want to stop this.

Maranyane tells Al Jazeera that it is possible to improve access to medicines for African diseases. When there’s a new pandemic, African producers could manufacture their own mRNA shots on a large scale, Fenner says.

“Outside of a pandemic, the idea is that those particular companies would focus on diseases of interest in their region,” she says. Nigeria, for instance, may choose to concentrate on Lassa fever. It is caused in part by a virus that kills thousands each year in the region and which epidemiologists believe could be the cause. next pandemic. There are several potential vaccines in development, but most of them have been developed by North American researchers.

Scientists like Lees and Maranyane are more likely to stay in Africa to address these enormous challenges than to look for opportunities abroad.

Fenner understands the struggles that young scientists in Africa face. Fenner, a fourth-generation South African Indian of Indian descent, was raised in a mixed heritage community that was negatively affected by apartheid laws.

“I always say when I talk about my background that I am one of the ones that beat the odds because everybody didn’t have the same fighting chance,” she says. “My parents having not had all the opportunities that were available didn’t even finish school. They made it their priority that each of us kids would finish school and we’d have some kind of tertiary education.”

Scientists had many opportunities, but they often needed external grants. For Fenner, who spent five years working as an academic researcher after earning a doctorate in biotechnology, it became “very taxing”.

In addition to teaching and supervising doctoral students, “you also had to spend time having this pressure of bringing in your own salary,” she says. Afrigen was her first job after she quit academia. “I haven’t looked back since, and it’s been nearly six years,” she says.

“We had been lobbying with the South African government to spend a certain amount of the country’s GDP on the scientific environment,” she adds. “The funds were just not there.”

These shortfalls are part of the push. As of July, there were at least 12 vaccine manufacturers gearing up to receive Afrigen’s mRNA know-how. The equivalent of about $95m is needed to fund Afrigen’s vaccine initiative over the next five years. Terblanche states that more than 60% has been secured. The European Commission and the individual governments of South Africa, France Belgium, Canada, and Belgium provided the money.

Africa accounts for Below Global research output is 1 percent. One in three African scientists and researchers has been active since the 1990s. Leave According to UNESCO.

“If you have cutting-edge companies that are doing really exciting science, those people will stay because there are opportunities to be had right at the forefront of things in Africa,” Gore says.

Experts in the field believe that mRNA vaccinations are more efficient than traditional vaccines. Marie-Paule Kieny is the director of research at France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research and a WHO veteran who helped create the first hubs in 2006 to give poorer nations accessible flu vaccines. “It’s a technology which is very flexible,” Kieny says. “You don’t need to purchase very expensive stainless-steel equipment that usually is used to produce vaccines.”

The big question is how long African governments are able to maintain their political and financial commitments. “Even if we are able to manufacture all these vaccines, where do they go?” Fenner asks. “So that’s the greater conversation. Do the governments where we live and the countries in which the spokes represent them? [manufacturers] are based, are they then going to incentivise the local manufacturing and say, ‘Yes, we will purchase vaccines from you’?”

African public health officials need to prioritise vaccine production as a national strategy. This is because vaccine developers are in business to make money and will prioritize markets where their sponsors are located, according Bartholomew Dicky Akanmori (the regional advisor for vaccine regulation and research at WHO across Africa).

“COVID-19 taught us that inequity does exist in access to health and that when it comes to a situation such as the pandemic, countries would rightfully consider their populations first,” he notes. “But if African governments start investing in their own research and development, ultimately, they will own the intellectual property.”