Racing royalty Kate Waterhouse attends Everest Day in Sydney in designer outfit

Kate Waterhouse knows how to make an impression.

The socialite turned heads at the Australian Turf Club at Everest Day held at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney on Saturday.

The 38-year-old spared no expense to look good, stepping out in an outfit worth a whopping $75,000.

She chose the Louis Vuitton Monogram Tweed Polo Collar Dress, worth an eye-watering $7,100.

Kate paired the chic dress with a statement handbag featuring a top-handle Bulgari purse from the Serpenti range, valued at around $5,100.

She also appeared to be wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre designer watch, which costs a whopping $41,400.

Kate also wore a Cartier bracelet, which appeared to be the Juste Un Clou in yellow gold, worth $10,800.

The model added a diamond bracelet, and similar ones cost in the $7000 range.

Her snake-themed heels appeared to be from Bottega Veneta, with similar heels going for around $3000.

She was busy working the day interviewing the likes of Sonia Kruger (pictured)

Nerida winter straw hat that was tied with a gray bow valued between $400 and $600.

The beauty opted for a soft makeup look with lots of highlighter and a pink nude lipstick.

Kate is the daughter of horse trainer Gai Waterhouse and also works as a model and journalist.