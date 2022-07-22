Racing boss Peter V’landys attacks Bruno Mars concert at Sydney Football Stadium over Everest clash

Competition and race boss Peter V’landys has been met with furious reactions to his demand that a Bruno Mars concert be canceled to avoid a collision with the Everest horse race.

Racing NSW’s Chief Executive on Friday relieved the government of the state of NSW over his plans to allow the Uptown Funk singer to open the new Sydney Football Stadium.

The second night of the two scheduled concerts will coincide with the world’s richest grass horse race at nearby Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday 15 October.

But Mr V’landys’ anger at the two events taking place on the same day has been nullified by outraged Sydneysiders, and NSW Premier Dom Perrottet labeled the rugby league boss’s comments ‘ridiculous’.

“If Sydney can’t hold two events at once, we might as well be a backwater… seriously,” Perrottet said on an official trip to Tokyo on Friday.

“If you can’t, we might as well pack our bags and go home. We are a metropolis.’

The NSW government plans to pay $10 million to bring the American star to Sydney, saying the two shows will bring 50,000 into the new stadium each night and pump $16 million into the city’s coffers.

But Mr. V’landys fears both events on the same day will kill the crowds for his TAB-sponsored showpiece Everest race with a $15 million prize pool and the pinnacle of the springtime racing carnival in NSW.

“It’s incomprehensible,” he told Ben Fordham of 2GB. “No one would be that stupid.

“We are working very hard to bring an event to Sydney. It is a homegrown event. Why undermine it by postponing a one-off pop concert?

‘It will be a traffic chaos. It takes the shine off both events. It makes no commercial sense. They could have it on another weekend, which they can have to themselves.’

He added: “You would never see the Victorian government put on a pop concert on the same days as the AFL Grand Final.”

The spat comes four years after the NSW government was bullied into promoting the Everest race on the Sydney Opera House sails after a campaign by Mr V’Landys and radio host Alan Jones forced an embarrassing policy reversal.

But NSW Tourism Secretary Stuart Ayres – who says he has not yet officially signed the Mars deal – refused to back down on Mr V’landys’ criticisms this time.

“Global cities can do several things at once,” he said. New York wouldn’t cancel the Yankees because Billy Joel played Madison Square Garden, right?

‘We want the best acts to play on the best stages in Australia’s best city.’

The sports boss was also criticized on social media by Sydneysiders who accused Mr V’landys of wanting to control the entire city as well as racing and rugby competition.

“Why does this guy think he runs the state?” posted one on Facebook. “He’s not an expert, just a screamer with too much power.”

“He is trying to hold the state to pay ransom,” another added.

A Twitter user warned the Prime Minister: ‘I think Perrottet sometimes forgets who runs New South Wales – Peter V’Landys.’

Most online responses asked why there was a problem.

“I am absolutely certain that the people who would go to Bruno Mars are not the same people who would go to the horse races,” one tweeted.

“And the colorful racing identity V’landys is kidding himself if he thinks collisions will never happen — it happens all the time.”

Another wrote: ‘This man is whining again! …. Totally different markets…. Many or most people don’t give a damn about a horse race.”

One pointed out how easy it would be to go to both, with the race in the afternoon and the concert in the evening.

“I don’t care about Everest, I’d much rather go to Bruno Mars,” they wrote.

‘Shock horror, some people decide to make a day of it and go to both! Where is the problem here? People can easily use public transport to avoid parking problems…’

Another wrote: ‘V’Landys is misguided in thinking that Everest is comparable to the AFL Grand Final.

“Being concerned about a Bruno Mars concert proves once again how pointless the event is.”

Another posted a Simpsons meme of Homer riding a bucking donkey crashing into a pie with Mr. V’landys’ head on it and captioning “The local man ruins everything.”

“The rise of V’Landys is one of the worst things that has happened to NSW,” added one.

But Mr V’landys’ call to move the Uptown Funk singer’s concerts from the clashing date was backed by NSW Labor leader Chris Minns.

“It’s good to have the Bruno Mars concert, it’s great to open the stadium,” he said on Friday. ‘[But] why does it all have to be on the same day?

“It’s an example of the government not looking at the event calendar and thinking about how to build a festival-like atmosphere for a longer period of time, instead of throwing them away on the same night.

“It was a chance to hold it on a Friday night, hold Everest on Saturday and give people the opportunity to attend both or neither or one or the other.

“Get your coordination right, let’s put options on the table and let’s get these things right.”

Ticketek – whose owners TEG have adopted the motto ‘Life is better live’ – did not respond to a request for comment about the powerful sports boss’s reaction.