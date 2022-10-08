Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially restore decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed black and Latino communities.

While Biden Executive Action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job or apply to university, it doesn’t help the hundreds of thousands of mostly black and Hispanic Americans who still face state convictions for marijuana-related offenses, not to mention the millions more with other drug offenses on their records.

Proponents of overhauling the country’s drug laws are hopeful that Biden’s pardon will lead state lawmakers to pardon and delete minor drug offenses from people’s records. After all, they say dozens of states have already decriminalized and legalized cannabis for a multi-billion dollar recreational and medical use industry primarily owned by whites.

“We know this is really the tip of the iceberg when it comes to people suffering the effects of (past) marijuana prohibition,” said Maritza Perez, director of federal affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit that pushes for decriminalization. and safe drug use policies.

The decades-long “war on drugs,” a sweeping federal legislative agenda that Biden championed as a US senator and that was echoed by state lawmakers, led to mass criminalization and an explosion of the prison population. It is estimated that tens of millions of people have had marijuana-related arrests since 1965, the vast majority of which are the result of enforcement by local police and prosecutors.

But as many law enforcement officers point out, the majority of people serving long sentences for marijuana-related offenses were convicted of more serious charges than possession, such as counting guns or intending to sell or trade the drug on a larger scale. Scale. Such factors are typically how a case moves to federal territory versus state prosecution.

Yet reform proponents refute that many of them are not violent drug lords.

A 2021 Associated Press survey of federal and state prison data showed that between 1975 and 2019, the number of prisons in the US increased from 240,593 to 1.43 million people. Of these, about 1 in 5 was incarcerated with a drug offense listed as their most serious crime.

The introduction of tougher penalties for crack cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs in the 1990s helped triple the number of black and Hispanic incarcerations by the year 2000. The number of white incarcerations only doubled.

And despite state legalization or decriminalization of possession up to certain amounts, local law enforcement agencies continue to make more arrests for drug possession, including marijuana, than any other criminal offense, according to FBI crime data.

The president’s pardon of more than 6,500 Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, as well as thousands more with convictions in the predominantly black city of Washington, only captures a fraction of those with national records. That is probably why he has called on state governors to take similar steps for those with convictions for state marijuana possession.

“While white and black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionate rates,” Biden said Thursday. “Just as no one should be in a federal prison just for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason.”

With the president’s unequivocal acknowledgment of racial disparities in marijuana enforcement, drug law reform proponents and those with convictions now see an opening to push for many more remedies for the harms of the war on drugs.

Weldon Angelos, whose 2003 federal case for selling marijuana worth $300 to a confidential informant in Utah earned him 55 years in prison, said he knows many people who will benefit from the president’s pardon. But there are also many more who won’t, he said.

“I feel like this is a first step towards (Biden) doing something bigger,” said Angelos who, after serving 13 years in prison, received presidential clemency and pardon during the Obama and Trump administrations. He is now an activist for drug law reform.

Crime cannabis cases like his also deserve attention, Weldon said. Biden’s pardon does not cover convictions for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, which could further increase the number of people receiving help by tens of thousands.

Enacting a law clearing a person’s federal drug record, similar to what has been offered in nearly two dozen states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized recreationally, would make the conviction invisible to businesses and landlords doing criminal background checks, he said. Even with the federal pardon, Weldon’s track record is still visible, he said.

“A lot more needs to be done here if we really want to unwind the effects and the racist effects of the war on cannabis,” Weldon said.

Some proponents believe the country should consider erasing more than just marijuana records. In the 1990s, Marlon Chamberlain was a college student in Iowa when he learned that his then-girlfriend was pregnant with his oldest son. He started using cannabis to cope with the fear of becoming a young father and soon after began selling the drug.

“My thought was that I would try to make enough money and have the resources to take care of my son,” said Chamberlain, a 46-year-old Chicago resident. “But I got addicted to the lifestyle and I graduated from selling weed to selling cocaine.”

Chamberlain said he was charged with a slew of marijuana possession charges between the ages of 19 and 25. But it was a federal crack cocaine case, in which authorities used his previous marijuana arrests to gauge the seriousness of their case. increase, which turned his life upside down. . Chamberlain was sentenced to 20 years in prison before the sentence was reduced to 14 years under the Fair Sentencing Act, which narrowed the sentencing difference between crack and powder forms of cocaine. After 10 years he was released.

While he won’t benefit from Biden’s marijuana pardon, Chamberlain sees it as an opportunity to advocate for the abolition of what he calls “permanent punishments,” such as the difficulties finding a job or housing associated with a drug offense in the past .

“What Biden is initiating is a process to right the wrongs of the drug war,” he said.

Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2012, although medicinal use was already legal in several states. According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, 37 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories now allow the medicinal use of cannabis. Nineteen states, DC and two territories have legalized its recreational use.

And in next month’s midterm elections, voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will decide whether to allow recreational use of cannabis by adults. That’s reason enough for any state to investigate mass pardons and removals, civil rights leaders say.

“How fair is it that you legalize marijuana now, tax it to use those state taxes to fund the government, but forget about all the people who were in prisons or incarcerated when it was illegal?” NAACP President Derrick Johnson told the AP. “All those individuals charged with marijuana crimes should be pardoned, especially those in states that have legalized marijuana.”

Richard Wallace, executive director of Equity and Transformation, a social and economic justice advocacy group in Chicago, said pardons from the state should also come with some form of restitution for those who have suffered economically from the racially discriminatory drug war.

“We need to think about building sustainable recovery campaigns around cannabis legalization,” he said. “I think a lot of times we end up just fighting for the grace and the expungements, and we leave out the economic component.”

Aaron Morrison is a New York City-based member of AP’s racing and ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

