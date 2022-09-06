Rachelle Miller reveals details of her settlement from time as a former federal coalition staffer

Former federal coalition staffer Rachelle Miller will receive a $650,000 taxpayer-funded settlement for damages while working in two ministerial offices.

The settlement comes after Ms Miller accused former government minister Alan Tudge of physically assaulting her while she was in a consensual relationship, while also launching a claim of workplace bullying during her time in the office of Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash.

While the settlement includes compensation for loss of income, pain, suffering, humiliation, and medical and legal costs, the Commonwealth has not acknowledged liability.

Ms Miller was not forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement on the settlement and said she wanted to be transparent about the details of the settlement.

The Commonwealth paid Ms. Miller $300,000 for pain, suffering, humiliation, disruption of life, loss of professional reputation and personal dignity.

She was also awarded $28,000 for past medical and similar expenses, $62,000 for future medical expenses, and $110,000 for loss of past and future earning capacity. Finally, she was paid another $150,000 to cover her legal costs.

“The overwhelming feedback I got from people was that… it involves publicly elected officials and the government pays this money out of taxpayers’ money. Doesn’t the taxpayer have the right to know how this money was paid,” she told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“It’s a big part of the Jenkins review, the whole concept of transparency around the complaint process and the outcome of complaints, that’s why I spoke out.”

Ms Miller said she was unlikely to take action in federal court to get the Commonwealth to admit liability.

“This is a huge decision for me as I have been fighting this since 2020 and it has already taken a significant toll on me personally and on my health,” she said.

“The fact that there was . . . no nondisclosure agreement was a belief.”

Mr Tudge strenuously denied the allegations.

An investigation found that there was insufficient evidence that Mr Tudge was violating ministerial standards, but Ms Miller did not participate.

Ms Miller said it was unlikely that the coalition would make any changes to internal structures after her experiences.

“They are burying their heads in the sand and in fact no one from the Liberal Party has ever contacted me to talk or ask about my experience,” she said.

“I know there are still a lot of staff members working in (the House of Representatives) or who have worked in the building who will never speak out and will not speak out because of the consequences, and that just has to change.”

Secretary of State Penny Wong told ABC Radio she hoped the legal process had been completed in accordance with Ms. Miller’s wishes.

“She has clearly been going through a very difficult time and I hope this issue has been resolved in a way that will provide her with a solution for this very difficult period in her life,” she said.

Ms Miller said she did not want to be defined by her experience in parliament or by the settlement.

“I don’t always want to be the woman in the red dress, as many strangers have called me,” she said.

“I want to do my own thing and move on.”