Rachel Zoe looks radiant as she wears a flowing silver dress at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala

Rachel Zoe attended the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala for the benefit of F*** Cancer, held Saturday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 51-year-old designer looked radiant while attending the event, joined by her sons Skyler (11) and Kaius (8).

Numerous other figures from the entertainment industry were also present at the charity.

At the gala, Zoe wore a shiny silver dress that masked much of her tight shape.

The designer’s outfit featured a long cape that cascaded down the event’s red carpet.

The author has given her outfit some extra shine with a number of jewelry.

Her gorgeous blonde locks fell to her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the neutral tone of her outfit.

Joshua Jackson stood out wearing a sky blue jacket and matching pants.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor also wore a striped button-up shirt and a set of tan leather shoes.

Matt Baron looked sharp in a navy blue jacket paired with a set of slim-fitting black trousers.

Aisha Tyler rocked a sleeveless black dress that was accented with a sparkly necklace and slightly oversized glasses.

Candice Patton showed a little bit of her toned stomach with a black shirt with two small cut outs.

Tyler Hoechlin opted for a black three-piece suit as he posed for a photo on the event’s red carpet.

Channing Dungey donned a jet black jacket over a matching dress, which was paired with a set of high-heeled shoes.

Jesse L. Martin rocked a blue hat that was slightly lighter than the tone of his clothing.

Daniela Nieves looked stunning in a patterned red dress that showed off her toned arms and legs.

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti held their arms around each other as they posed for a photo on the event’s red carpet.

Misha Collins was joined by his children, West and Maison, at the charity event.

Rob Zassman opted for a dark green jacket paired with matching slim-fit trousers.

Julie Greenbaum donned an all-black outfit with a pair of fashionable high-heeled shoes.

Danny Fuller contrasted a black jacket and matching trousers with a stark white button-up shirt.

Yael Cohen looked elegant in a dark green dress that went well with her beautiful blonde hair.