Rachel Zoe looks glamorous as she and husband Rodger Berman attend a Chanel event in the Hamptons

Rachel Zoe looked as stylish as ever when she attended a Chanel event on Saturday night with her husband Rodger Berman.

The 50-year-old fashion designer cut a glamorous figure in a black and white floral dress at the famous fashion house’s party in East Hampton, New York.

The Zoe Project founder’s dress featured bell sleeves, a black Peter Pan collar, and a tiered skirt.

The floor-length dress featured a retro style pattern of roses, purses, pearl necklaces, diamonds, stars and the Chanel logo.

The Rachel Zoe Project alumna is outfitted with large pearl earrings and oversized round Chanel sunglasses.

The New York City resident carried three small black leather quilted Chanel wallets that hung from a braided chain strap.

The blonde beauty’s long locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders like a waterfall.

Her makeup palette included dewy foundation, gold bronzer, a pink blush, and a deep pink lipstick.

Rachel beamed as she struck a series of poses on the doorstep of the luxury label’s boutique.

Rodger coordinated the color with his wife while wearing a cream blazer over a crisp white shirt and black pants.

The media and technology entrepreneur completed his ensemble with black leather loafers and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses.

Rachel took to her Instagram story to share photos and videos from her night out with her 4.2 million followers.

She uploaded a video where she was seen in the back seat of a car with Rodger as they headed to the event.

“Coming to you @chanelofficial,” the Living in Style author captioned the clip.

Rachel posted a photo of her posing on the sidewalk of the store and wrote: ‘Omg this @chanelofficial boutique is perfection…because well, it’s #Chanel.’

She added an image of her posing on a staircase and wrote: ‘I can’t explain my love for this @chanelofficial dress that may never leave my body.’

The former stylist was joined by Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica, G9 managing partner Amy Griffin and makeup artist Gucci Westman.

“The prettiest powergirls of all in @chanelofficial,” wrote Rachel, adding three red heart emojis.

The entrepreneur also shared a few snaps in love in which she was seen with her 24-year-old husband.

The couple posed in front of a long pool while Rachel wrote, “I tried to get a picture before they left and it never works.”

She added another sweet photo of the couple in a courtyard, writing: ‘Love my @rbermanus, especially if he’s my date for @chanelofficial.’

Rachel purses her lips in a snug photo of the two taken in the event and added a red heart emoji.

The mother of two also posted videos from inside the event, including one that featured the daughter of JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Rachel concluded her story with a clip of her twirling and showing off her dress, writing, “And goodnight @chanelofficial.”

The businesswoman and Rodger tied the knot in 1998 after meeting while they were both attending George Washington University.

They share sons Skyler Morrison, 11, and Kaius Jagger, eight.