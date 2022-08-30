Rachel Zoe celebrates her 31 year anniversary with husband Rodger Berman with some throwback photos

<!–

Rachel Zoe celebrated her 31st anniversary with her husband Rodger Berman with a series of fun throwback photos.

The stylist, 50, took to Instagram Monday and shared a video slideshow of photos from her years with the banker, 53, and wrote a heartfelt caption.

The couple began dating while attending college in Washington, DC in 1991, and they married in 1996.

Loved-up: Rachel Zoe, 50, celebrated her 31st anniversary with husband Rodger Berman, 53, with a flurry of cute throwback photos on Monday

In the cute montage, Coldplay’s hit Yellow was heard in the background as Rachel joked that they “met in kindergarten.”

The beloved couple could be seen enjoying a recent holiday together, before the snap faded into an old throwback from when they first met.

‘I’ve loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 ❤️ 31 years ago…we’ve done this life together and can’t wait to see what’s to come. Happiest birthday to my person ❤️ And yes, everyone we met in kindergarten,” she wrote.

Throwback: The couple started dating while attending college in Washington, DC in 1991, they got married in 1996

Celebrate: Rachel added a photo from their wedding, where she was seen in a voluminous white dress and veil

The power couple shares two sons Skyler Morrison Berman (11) and Kaius Jagger Berman (8).

Thinking back to the time they first met, Rodger previously said he thought Rachel was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen.

“I met Rachel in the summer of 1991. She was 19 and I was 22. She was a restaurant hostess and I worked as a waiter in Washington, DC, where we both went to college,” he said. Harper’s Bazaar in 2011.

“I vividly remember the first time I saw her wearing a tight black mini dress, high heeled pumps, straight hair and big red lips covered in MAC Chili lipstick (her trademark).

Over the Years: In the adorable montage, Coldplay’s hit song Yellow could be heard in the background as Rachel joked that they “met in kindergarten”

Adorable: Recalling the time they first met, Rodger previously said he thought Rachel was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen

Memories: “I met Rachel in the summer of 1991. She was 19 and I was 22. She was a restaurant hostess and I worked as a waiter in Washington, DC,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011.

He continued: ‘She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen. I soon discovered that she also had more clothes than any woman I had ever seen. I often wondered if she would ever change her outfit halfway through the date.’

The blonde beauty is now known for her own clothing line, Rachel Zoe Collection, and is a celebrity stylist for A-listers like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner.

Their Bravo reality series The Rachel Zoe Report helped catapult them into their spotlight and gain a fan base for projects like their startup style blog, The Zoe Report.