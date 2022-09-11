Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere attend THR and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere led the glamor at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night, held Saturday in West Hollywood.

The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress while the Heroes star, 33, flashed her toned stomach in a chic black combo.

Rachel’s stylish mini had black bows at the front and a black fuzzy fabric that lined the bust.

Arrivals: Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere led the glamor at The Hollywood Reporter’s and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night, held Saturday in West Hollywood. The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress as the Heroes star, 33, flashed her taut tummy in a chic black combo

She competed the ensemble with a pair of sky-high black heels and dainty silver jewelry.

The singer’s cropped raven hair was parted to one side and worn in loose waves.

Hayden’s co-string consisted of a cropped short sleeve top with a black mesh hem and high waisted pants.

The actress was in high white heels and her short blond hair was combed back and tucked behind her ears.

Suave: Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray plaid suit and white shirt that he left a little unbuttoned

Sizzling: Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-high split

Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray checked suit and a white shirt that he unbuttoned slightly.

Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a devious black dress with a daring thigh-high split.

Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings.

Garcelle Beauvais shone in a silver sequined dress that flattered her hourglass shape.

Bold Pout: Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings

Style mavens: Garcelle Beauvais starred in a silver sequin dress that flattered her hourglass shape. Meanwhile, Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a plunging red satin jumpsuit with a belted waist.

Mod: Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white mod dress. She was accompanied by William Stanford Davis

Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a plunging red satin jumpsuit with a belt around the waist.

Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white fashionable dress. She was joined by William Stanford Davis.

Elizabeth Gilpin put on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt.

Busty: Elizabeth Gilpin puts on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt

A man of taste! Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants

Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants.

He posed in dark brown leather shoes and wore a gold necklace and bracelet.

Comedian Patton Oswalt dressed for the evening in navy blue. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Meredith Salenger.