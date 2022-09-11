WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere attend THR and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night

Entertainment
By Merry

Rachel Zegler looks great in a strapless tweed mini dress, while Hayden Panettiere shines on the midriff in a chic combination at the annual Emmy Nominees Night of THR and SAG-AFTRA.

By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

Published: 07:35, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 07:35, September 11, 2022

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere led the glamor at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night, held Saturday in West Hollywood.

The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress while the Heroes star, 33, flashed her toned stomach in a chic black combo.

Rachel’s stylish mini had black bows at the front and a black fuzzy fabric that lined the bust.

Arrivals: Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere led the glamor at The Hollywood Reporter's and SAG-AFTRA's annual Emmy Nominees Night, held in West Hollywood on Saturday

Glam: The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress as the Heroes star, 33, flashed her taut tummy in a chic black combo

Glam: The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress as the Heroes star, 33, flashed her taut tummy in a chic black combo

Arrivals: Rachel Zegler and Hayden Panettiere led the glamor at The Hollywood Reporter’s and SAG-AFTRA’s annual Emmy Nominees Night, held Saturday in West Hollywood. The West Side Story actress, 21, stunned in a tweed strapless mini dress as the Heroes star, 33, flashed her taut tummy in a chic black combo

She competed the ensemble with a pair of sky-high black heels and dainty silver jewelry.

The singer’s cropped raven hair was parted to one side and worn in loose waves.

Hayden’s co-string consisted of a cropped short sleeve top with a black mesh hem and high waisted pants.

The actress was in high white heels and her short blond hair was combed back and tucked behind her ears.

Suave: Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray plaid suit and white shirt that he left a little unbuttoned

Suave: Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray plaid suit and white shirt that he left a little unbuttoned

Suave: Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray plaid suit and white shirt that he left a little unbuttoned

Sizzling: Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-high split

Sizzling: Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-high split

Sizzling: Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-high split

Andrew Garfield looked suave in a fitted gray checked suit and a white shirt that he unbuttoned slightly.

Kaitlyn Dever sizzles on the red carpet in a devious black dress with a daring thigh-high split.

Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings.

Garcelle Beauvais shone in a silver sequined dress that flattered her hourglass shape.

Bold Pout: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings

Bold Pout: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings

Bold Pout: Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry painted her chubby pout a bold berry hue that contrasted beautifully with her beige beaded dress and stark white leggings

Dazzling: Garcelle Beauvais sparkled in a silver sequined dress that flattered her hourglass shape

Dazzling: Garcelle Beauvais sparkled in a silver sequined dress that flattered her hourglass shape

Satin: Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a deep-cut red satin jumpsuit with belt at the waist

Satin: Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a deep-cut red satin jumpsuit with belt at the waist

Style mavens: Garcelle Beauvais starred in a silver sequin dress that flattered her hourglass shape. Meanwhile, Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a plunging red satin jumpsuit with a belted waist.

Mod: Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white mod dress. She was accompanied by William Stanford Davis

Mod: Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white mod dress. She was accompanied by William Stanford Davis

Mod: Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white mod dress. She was accompanied by William Stanford Davis

Nasim Pedrad cut a chic figure as she posed for photographers in a plunging red satin jumpsuit with a belt around the waist.

Quinta Brunson channeled fashion from a bygone era by impressing the public in a black and white fashionable dress. She was joined by William Stanford Davis.

Elizabeth Gilpin put on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt.

Busty: Elizabeth Gilpin puts on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt

Busty: Elizabeth Gilpin puts on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt

Busty: Elizabeth Gilpin puts on a busty show in a sexy red bra top and matching maxi skirt

A man of taste! Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants

A man of taste! Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants

A man of taste! Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants

Tramell Tillman showed his impeccable fashion taste by stepping out in a fitted pink V-neck sweater and baggy brown pants.

He posed in dark brown leather shoes and wore a gold necklace and bracelet.

Comedian Patton Oswalt dressed for the evening in navy blue. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Meredith Salenger.

Date night: Comedian Patton Oswalt dressed for the evening in navy blue. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Meredith Salenger

Date night: Comedian Patton Oswalt dressed for the evening in navy blue. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Meredith Salenger

Date night: Comedian Patton Oswalt dressed for the evening in navy blue. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Meredith Salenger

You might also like More from author
More Stories

The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg…

Merry

Kendall Jenner is flirty in a floral…

Merry

Josh Duhamel, 49, seemingly ties the…

Merry
1 of 4,460

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More