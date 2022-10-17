Rachel Weisz joins husband Daniel Craig at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery afterparty

Rachel Weisz joined husband Daniel Craig at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery afterparty after its London premiere on Sunday.

The actress, 52, who didn’t make an appearance on the red carpet, looked sensational in a devious black dress at the chic 180 The Strand to celebrate the closing of BFI’s London Film Festival.

Featuring an asymmetrical neckline and dramatic shoulder pads, Rachel’s dress hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Celebration time: Rachel Weisz, 52 (center), joined husband Daniel Craig, 54 (left) at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery afterparty after its Sunday premiere in London (pictured with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, 62, right )

The Black Widow actress, who married the 007 star in 2011, sported a radiant makeup palette as her dark brown locks fell over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Daniel, 54, cut a dashing figure in a smart navy blue tuxedo, complete with a matching bow tie and white pocket square.

Rachel appeared to be upbeat as she chatted with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, 62, and formed a storm with actor and singer Janelle Monet, 36.

Gorgeous: Kate Hudson looked spectacular when she was joined by her beauty Danny Fujikawa

stunner: she flashed her side bust in a deep brown maxi dress while accessorizing with a gold clutch

The star dressed to impress in a unique red sheer puff dress, boasting long mesh sleeves with a high neckline and an extreme puff skirt around their waist.

The award-winning musician and actor, who came out as a nonbinary earlier this year, flashed their incredible figure in the eye-catching dress that fell to the floor like a waterfall.

Janelle couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces as they danced the night away with musical icon Grace Jones, 74.

Famous Friends: The Hollywood star (left) chatted with activist Malala Yousafzai (right)

Blonde beauties: Kate (right) posed for a photo with Ella Loudon

Kate Hudson, 43, flashed her sideboob in a deep brown maxi dress while accessorizing with a gold clutch.

Goldie Hawn’s daughter plays the character Birdie Jay in the new murder mystery.

The sequel to 2019’s Knives Out revolves around Edward Norton’s character, tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island – one of which is found dead.

Dancing Queens: The duo put on a fun show as they bowed to the music

Showstopper: The star posed in a unique blue cap with shiny details and fell to her shoulders

In the same way as the first film, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) appears to investigate the murder.

The film, again written and directed by Rian, also stars Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and David Bautista.

For the first time, the major US theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reach a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s latest film.

Brave Dave: Dave Bautista looked neat in a velvet suit which he paired with a Louis Vuitton scarf (pictured with Corine Weikl)

Stunning: Jessica Henwick turned heads in a gorgeous sparkly jumpsuit with sheer mesh bodice

It comes after it was reported that the late Dame Angela Lansbury would reportedly grace the screen one last time during a cameo role in the upcoming film.

The Murder, She Wrote actress passed away on October 11 at age 96, just five days before her 97th birthday.

And the late star is said to have filmed a cameo scene for the movie prior to her death, with the murder mystery set to premiere in November.

Coming soon: The film is expected to hit theaters on November 25 before streaming on Netflix on December 23

According to Peoplethe brief cameo even nods to her Murder heyday, She Wrote — and also features the late Stephen Sondheim.

The duo are in talks with Daniel Craig’s detective character Benoit Blanc for the scene, according to the publication.

The film is expected to hit theaters on November 25 before streaming on Netflix on December 23