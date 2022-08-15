Rachel Stevens says she is ‘encouraging but not pushy’ towards her daughter Amelie, 11

Rachel Stevens has said she is “encouraging but not intrusive” with her daughter, who has begun to follow in her famous footsteps.

The former S Club 7 singer, 44, is the mother of two daughters, Minnie, eight, and 11-year-old Amelie, who stars as young Cosette in Les Miserables in the West End.

Speak with Hello! MagazineRachel shared how she tries to advise her children based on her own experiences in the entertainment industry.

She said: ‘Amelie really runs this herself – I’m encouraging but not pushy, and from all the lessons I’ve learned from my career, I try to give her the best advice I can and be there to answer her questions. ‘

She added that she has told both of her daughters that someone could open the door for them, but that they should be the ones to “go ahead and prove what you can do”.

Rachel said, ‘Who knows where life will take Amelie, but as long as she’s doing something she’s passionate about and she’s happy as her mother, that’s all I could wish for’.

Amelie accompanied her mother for the interview and the accompanying photo shoot, revealing that the best advice Rachel had given her was “never give up on your dreams” and that if you “focus your mind on something you love, you can do anything.” to do’.

The young rising star said she finds it “very weird” and “funny” to think her mother was a pop star.

She added: “It’s cool that I have a mother who is famous. I enjoy watching S Club 7 videos.’

It comes after it was revealed that Rachel will be throwing herself into work following the breakup of her marriage as she has reportedly landed a new radio hosting job.

The singer broke up with her husband Alex Bourne last month after a 13-year marriage.

She becomes a new voice on Heart Radio, joining celebrities like Emma Bunton, Kelly Brook and Jamie Theakston who already host slots on the station.

A source told The sun on Sunday“Boss are eager to hire Rachel and she sees it as the fresh start she needs after her marriage broke up.

“There’s nothing better to distract someone from their heartbreak than to work.”

It is reported that Rachel will initially join the station to beat other presenters when they are on vacation.

Rachel and Adam announced their separation in early July after they tied the knot in 2009.

The singer informed her fans about the sad news via social media, writing: “Just wanted to share with you that over time and consideration, the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to split up.

“Although we are no longer marriage partners, we remain partners in parenting our beautiful girls and continue to love and respect each other.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we’ve built together and will now continue to focus on moving forward together as a family.”

The couple would celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month.

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, were married at Claridge’s in London in 2009.

The pair walked down the aisle to S Club 7’s hit Never Had A Dream Come True and her bandmates – Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett – were there to see them say : ‘I do’.

Rachel recently spoke about meeting her childhood sweetheart, Alex.

The former pop star discussed her defining moments in life, recalling repeatedly bumping into her ex-boyfriend “randomly”.

Rachel explained how it was ‘like being pulled together’ on Roxie Nafousi’s The Moments That Made Me podcast.

She said, “We were childhood sweethearts. We dated when we were 12, we met at the youth club and I was in love with him!

“We’ve probably been out for about four weeks and when you’re that old it was a long time!”

The blonde beauty explained how the couple were in the same social groups and grew up together in North London.

She shared their love story and continued, “We then went on a date again when we were just 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we broke up, you know, of course I went out and did my thing, he left and did his thing.

“Years and years later I was randomly in Selfridges and he walked in and we ran into each other.

“We were both in our late twenties and strangely enough as he came in he said, ‘I know I’m going to see you, he knew he’s going to see me…’

