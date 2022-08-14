Rachel Stevens ‘gets new radio host role’ after divorce

<!–

Rachel Stevens is planning to throw herself into work after the breakup of her marriage, as she has reportedly landed a new radio hosting job.

The 44-year-old divorced her husband Alex Bourne last month after 13 years of marriage.

The former S Club star becomes a new voice on Heart Radio, joining celebrities like Emma Bunton, Kelly Brook and Jamie Theakston who already host slots on the station.

Keeping busy: Rachel Stevens is going to throw herself into work after the breakup of her marriage, as she reportedly landed a new job as a radio host

A source told The sun on Sunday: ‘Boss are eager to hire Rachel and she sees it as the fresh start she needs after her marriage broke up.

“There’s nothing better to distract someone from their heartbreak than to work.”

It is reported that Rachel will initially join the station to beat other presenters when they are on vacation.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.

Shock: Rachel announced last month that she had split from husband Alex

Rachel and Adam announced their separation in early July after they tied the knot in 2009.

The singer informed her fans about the sad news via social media, writing: “Just wanted to share with you that over time and consideration, the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to split up.

“Although we are no longer marriage partners, we remain partners in parenting our beautiful girls and continue to love and respect each other.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we’ve built together and will now continue to focus on moving forward together as a family.”

Milestone: The couple was set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month (pictured in 2011)

The couple would celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this month.

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, were married at Claridge’s in London in 2009.

The pair walked down the aisle to S Club 7’s hit Never Had A Dream Come True and her bandmates – Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett – were there to see them say : ‘I do’.

Rachel and Alex share two children, Amelie (11) and Minnie (8).

Rachel recently spoke about meeting her childhood sweetheart, Alex.

The former pop star discussed her defining moments in life, recalling repeatedly bumping into her ex-boyfriend “randomly”.

Rachel explained how it was ‘like being pulled together’ on Roxie Nafousi’s The Moments That Made Me podcast.

She said, “We were childhood sweethearts. We dated when we were 12, we met at the youth club and I was in love with him!

“We’ve probably been out for about four weeks and when you’re that old it was a long time!”

The blonde beauty explained how the couple were in the same social groups and grew up together in North London.

Change: Former S Club 7 star Rachel took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know about the sad news

She shared their love story and continued, “We then went on a date again when we were just 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we broke up, you know, of course I went out and did my thing, he left and did his thing.

“Years and years later I was randomly in Selfridges and he came in and we ran into each other.

“We were both in our late twenties and strangely as he came in he said, ‘I know I’m going to see you, he knew he’d see me…’

Family: Rachel and Alex later welcomed two daughters Amelie (11) and Minnie (8) (both pictured)