Rachel Riley shares clip from 2013 Strictly stint after claiming show gave her PTSD

Rachel Riley fondly reminisced about being paired up with her now-husband Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing, as she took to Instagram on Saturday.

The Countdown star, 36, who starred in the 2013 series, gushed about how “crazy” it was that time had flown so quickly, adding that she has to show “the kids” the clip.

However, it wasn’t until last November that Rachel revealed that she “avoids” watching the BBC show after her stint in the competition left her with Post-traumatic stress disorder and terrible anxiety attacks.

Confusing: Rachel Riley shared a clip from her 2013 Stintly stint reminiscing about her husband Pasha Kovalev on Saturday… after she claimed the show gave her PTSD

In her latest social media upload, she wrote in her caption: “Exactly 9 years ago today according to my phone. Bonkers! Will show the kids tomorrow [laughing and dancing emojis] @PashaKovalev #Strictly.’

The video saw Rachel being swept off her feet by the Russian dancer after she eagerly awaited the announcement with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

But just 10 months ago, the TV personality said she needed cognitive behavioral therapy after she suffered terrible anxiety attacks while competing in the competition.

Rachel ended her 16-month marriage to James Gilbert weeks after she was eliminated from the series – they had met while studying at Oxford University.

Throwback: The Countdown star, 36, who starred in the 2013 series, gushed about how ‘bonkers’ it was that time had flown so quickly, adding that she should ‘show the kids’ clip

Uh-oh: But just 10 months ago, the TV personality said she needed cognitive behavioral therapy after she had terrible anxiety attacks while competing in the competition.

Happy: In the video, Rachel was swept off her feet by the Russian dancer after eagerly awaiting the announcement with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth

Looking back: In her last social media upload, she wrote in her caption, “Exactly 9 years ago today according to my phone. Bonkers! Will show the kids tomorrow’

Despite meeting the love of her life, Rachel doesn’t look back on her fondly.

Speaking in an interview with OKAY! Magazineshe said no [I’m not watching Strictly]I needed cognitive behavioral therapy after a competition in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I were to hear the theme music, I would relive the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of coping is not to look.

“Please note, if I hadn’t participated I wouldn’t have met Pasha.. he’s brilliant, if you need a little bit of support you know you’re with the right person.”

Family: Rachel and Pasha married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019, and they share daughters Noa, two, and Maven, 10 months

For the first five weeks, Rachel suffered from stage fright. She previously said, ‘As soon as the music started, I would have a blurry brain and it was like an out-of-body experience’.

After seeing a therapist, the TV star was able to learn how to control her breathing for her week six, which happened to be her last show.

Weeks after partnering with Pasha, Rachel ended her marriage to Jamie, and the couple finally went public with their romance the following year.

Rachel and Pasha married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019, and they share daughters Noa, two, and Maven, 10 months.