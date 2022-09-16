Rachel Riley looks incredible as she puts on very leggy display on Countdown

Rachel Riley looked fantastic as she put on a very leggy show during her performance on Countdown on Friday.

The TV host, 36, wore a colorful floral print mini dress and an asymmetrical layered skirt, with the garment ending above her knee.

And the math prodigy showed off her sensational figure as she sat on a stool during filming, showing off her impressively long legs.

Broadcaster Rachel’s had delicate white flowers across the neckline and on the side of the straps.

She added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of sky-high red heels for her television appearance.

Rachel wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features and wore her blond hair in loose waves.

It comes after Rachel fondly reminisced about being paired up with her now-husband Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing, as she took to Instagram earlier this month.

The screen star, who starred in the 2013 series, shared how “bonkers” it was that time had flown so quickly, adding that she should “show the kids” the clip.

However, it wasn’t until last November that Rachel revealed that she “avoids” watching the BBC show after her stint in the competition left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and horrific anxiety attacks.

In her social media upload, she wrote in her caption: “Exactly 9 years ago today according to my phone. Bonkers! Will show the kids tomorrow [laughing and dancing emojis] @PashaKovalev #Strictly.’

The video saw Rachel being swept off her feet by the Russian dancer after she eagerly awaited the announcement with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

But just 10 months ago, the TV personality said she needed cognitive behavioral therapy after she suffered terrible anxiety attacks while competing in the competition.

Rachel ended her 16-month marriage to James Gilbert weeks after she was eliminated from the series – they had met while studying at Oxford University.

Despite meeting the love of her life, Rachel doesn’t look back on her fondly.

Speaking in an interview with OK! Magazine, she said: ‘No [I’m not watching Strictly]I needed cognitive behavioral therapy after a competition in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I were to hear the theme music, I would relive the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of coping is not to look.

“Please note, if I hadn’t participated I wouldn’t have met Pasha.. he’s brilliant, if you need a little bit of support you know you’re with the right person.”

For the first five weeks, Rachel suffered from stage fright. She previously said, ‘As soon as the music started, I would have a blurry brain and it was like an out-of-body experience’.

Family: Rachel and Pasha married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019, and they share daughters Noa, two, and Maven, 10 months

After seeing a therapist, the TV star was able to learn how to control her breathing for her week six, which happened to be her last show.

Weeks after partnering with Pasha, Rachel ended her marriage to Jamie, and the couple finally went public with their romance the following year.

Rachel and Pasha married in a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019, and they share daughters Noa, two, and Maven, 10 months.