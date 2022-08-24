Rachel Riley is knocked over by her daughter Maven, two

<!–

She is a loving mother of two.

And Rachel Riley was playfully knocked over by her daughter Maven, two, when the little one greeted her enthusiastically as she left Countdown filming on Wednesday.

The TV presenter, 36, fell to the ground outside Media City in Salford, Manchester after her daughter ran towards her while her husband Pasha Kovalev, 42, chuckled.

Adorable: Rachel Riley was playfully knocked over by her daughter Maven, two, when the little one greeted her enthusiastically as she left Countdown filming on Wednesday

Rachel looked summer chic in a floral midi dress with a plunging neckline and fitted at the waist to show off her figure.

She completed her stylish summer look with white Veja sneakers and sported her blonde locks in a low ponytail while opting for a sleek bright pink lip.

Pasha and Rachel are parents to nine-month-old Noa and two-year-old Maven and married in 2019.

Family: The TV presenter, 36, fell to the ground outside Media City in Salford, Manchester after her daughter ran towards her while husband Pasha Kovalev, 42, chuckled

It comes after TV presenter Anne Robinson, 77, said goodbye to Channel 4’s Countdown in July after joining in June 2021.

The Countdown cast is said to be “relieved” that Anne is leaving after reports of an on-set feud with Rachel – which Anne reportedly found “too noisy” – and Susie Dent.

Rachel seemingly took a swipe at her former co-star when she recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

Friendly: Her daughter and Pasha met her after she finished work on Wednesday and brought her treats from Costa

The TV host shared a selfie of herself wearing a strawberry print dress and a huge grin while enjoying a glass of wine at home.

Next to the photo, she made a thinly veiled swipe at Anne as she wrote that they are “toasting” to the “next chapter in Countdown’s history.”

She wrote, “Toasting the next chapter in Countdown history…I think you’ll like it!”

Beauty: Rachel looked summer chic in a floral midi dress with a plunging neckline and fitted at the waist to show off her figure

Incredible: She completed her stylish summer look with white Veja sneakers and wore her blonde locks in a low ponytail while opting for a sleek bright pink lip

Rachel’s apparent joke comes after Anne admitted that Rachel is “noisy” and that she “wouldn’t go on vacation with her,” but dismissed claims of a feud after she left Countdown.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she admitted she was annoyed by their timekeeping and noise.

But she later said, “They’re both brilliant at what they do. I mean, they really, really are. Channel 4 is incredibly lucky to have them. And there is no break.

“I wanted everyone to be quiet in the studio. I like that everyone comes on time and quiet, quiet, quiet. So we had to smooth that out. But that’s it.’

Anne continued: ‘I think we all agreed that we would turn off the microphones before recording a record, giving me time to talk to the participants – that’s all – and remind them what their are hobbies.’

She described Rachel and said, “She’s brilliant at those numbers, what more can I say.”