Rachel Riley dons a red floral midi dress as she departs Countdown studios after filming in Salford 

Rachel Riley was in good spirits as she left the Countdown studios in Salford’s Media City on Tuesday after filming the hit Channel 4 show.

The mathematician, 36, caught the eye in a bright red floral midi dress, lugging her essentials around in a brown purse and purple backpack.

She kept it casual with beige slippers and adorned with a delicate chain necklace, after tying her blonde locks into a ponytail.

Rachel sported a radiant makeup palette paired with a bright red lip as she smiled for onlookers.

It comes after TV presenter Anne Robinson, 77, said goodbye to Channel 4’s Countdown in July after joining in June 2021.

The Countdown cast is said to be “relieved” that Anne is leaving after reports of an on-set feud with Rachel – which Anne reportedly found “too noisy” – and Susie Dent.

Rachel seemingly took a swipe at her former co-star when she recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

The TV host shared a selfie of herself wearing a strawberry print dress and a huge grin while enjoying a glass of wine at home.

Next to the photo, she made a thinly veiled swipe at Anne as she wrote that they are “toasting” to the “next chapter in Countdown’s history.”

She wrote, “Toast to the next chapter in Countdown history…I think you’ll like it!”

Rachel’s apparent joke comes after Anne admitted that Rachel is “noisy” and that she “wouldn’t go on vacation with her,” but dismissed claims of a feud after she left Countdown.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she admitted she was annoyed by their timekeeping and noise.

But she later said, “They’re both brilliant at what they do. I mean, they really, really are. Channel 4 is incredibly lucky to have them. And there is no break.

“I wanted everyone to be quiet in the studio. I like that everyone comes on time and quiet, quiet, quiet. So we had to smooth that out. But that’s it.’

Anne continued: ‘I think we all agreed that we would turn off the microphones before recording a record, giving me time to talk to the participants – that’s all – and remind them what their are hobbies.’

She described Rachel and said, “She’s brilliant at those numbers, what more can I say.”