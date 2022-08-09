Rachel Maddow reveals she was mentored by Roger Ailes, praises Tucker Carlson in new interview

TV host Rachel Maddow has revealed that she thinks Fox News host Tucker Carlson is “doing great at the moment,” how Roger Ailes mentored her and also talked about being chased by CNN — only for her agents to accept the $$ salary offer. 10 to $15 million to refuse.

In April, Maddow — who first began working on the “talented” Carson’s 11 p.m. show on the Liberal News Network in 2005 — shocked her audience by announcing that she would instead host “The Rachel Maddow Show” weekly. . of five evenings a week.

NBCUniversal had reportedly offered her $30 million to be on the air one night a week and the flexibility to focus on more long-term projects, such as podcasts, specials, documentaries, etc., Vanity Fair reported.

Speaking about her success in an interview with the magazine, Maddow, 49, mentioned her relationship with the late Fox News director Roger Ailes, describing how he mentored and helped her.

Jeff Zucker, former president of CNN, wanted to bring Maddow in for the now-defunct CNN+, but Maddow and her agents ‘prevented’ the proposed $10 to $15 million salary

“There’s a kind of respect for the game, in terms of people who do it well and people who are good at it. I mean, that was the foundation of my professional friendship with Roger Ailes,” Maddow said.

“I wanted tips from him on how to get better on TV. And he was willing to talk to me about what I was doing right and what I was doing wrong, to help me get better,” she continued.

Ailes was once a top executive at Fox before more than a dozen women, including host Megyn Kelly, filed sexual harassment allegations against him and forced him to resign.

Maddow said Carlson is ‘always talented’ and admitted the Fox News host is ‘doing a great job now’

Maddow revealed she had a close relationship with Roger Ailes, the late former Fox News executive

Maddow compared her view of Fox News royalty to baseball players, saying, “Some of those rivalries are bitter rivalries, that doesn’t mean you don’t study their star pitcher’s throwing technique.”

Maddow now wants to expand her career into various mediums, but revealed that she scoured a variety of offers before settling on.

Reportedly, there were much more lucrative deals on the table: SiriusXM was ready to offer Maddow a $40 million deal after her hit podcast “Bag Man.”

She eventually negotiated the overwhelming deal with NBCUniversal to gain more creative freedom for her other projects.

“What I’ve asked for, and I realize it’s very hard to ask from a large company, is flexibility, agility and forgiveness,” she said.

But Maddow’s withdrawal from her show didn’t immediately benefit NBC: During the first week of her hiatus, which began in February, MSNBC’s ratings dropped 26% and remained low for weeks until she returned in April.

In terms of numbers, Maddow is a cable news heavyweight, accounting for 11% of MSNBC’s total ratings, a larger share than any other solo presenter on television.

Maddow got her start on television when she appeared on Tucker Carlson’s MSNBC show in 2005

But the toll of doing nightly news shows that sometimes she only had a few hours to prepare, and that had major consequences for her health.

Maddow claims part of the reason she left was the workload that gave her back problems, including seven hernias that she treats through physical therapy.

She says she has other projects in the works right now, including “two potential movies and two potential TV shows,” a book and a podcast.

Fellow hosts at MSNBC were delighted to learn that Maddow decided to stay with the network.

Joy-Ann Reid said “we all felt that kind of gut-wrenching panic” and admitted she’s delighted Maddow is “staying in whatever capacity.”

Chris Hayes, host of ‘All In with Chris Hayes’, said: ‘The fact that she’s not going away makes it less seismic. If it was like “oh, now she’s on CNN,” it would be different.’

Maddow has made several missteps in her television career, the most notable being her consistent efforts to sensationalize the infamous Steele dossier, which allegedly involved former President Donald Trump in a Russian conspiracy plan.

The file proved inaccurate and many publications, including The New York Times, insisted that their journalists not appear on her show.

Maddow says this informal embargo ended, calling the publication “sad,” after “they just quietly changed their minds without ever saying why they changed their minds.”

She claims that the attempts to portray her as a conspiracy theorist regarding the dossier is “a revisionist history designed to intimidate people into not telling such stories in the future.”

She went on to say efforts were being made to “obscure the seriousness of what Russia was doing, and what the Trump campaign’s relationship was with what Russia was doing.”

Maddow also admitted that she avoids physical publications and cable news when informing herself, and sticks to digital publications.