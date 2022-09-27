Rachel Dolezal poses in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line on her OnlyFans page

Rachel Dolezal, who was famously embroiled in a racing controversy for posing as a black woman years ago, has posted steamy photos of herself on her OnlyFans page showcasing Rihanna’s popular lingerie line.

Screenshots of some of the photos circulated on social media on Monday.

A representative of the ex-Spokane, the 44-year-old Washington NAACP president, told: TMZ that Dolezal had gotten the coveted Savage X Fenty merchandise and wanted to show it off to her subscribers.

Dolezal’s page was launched in September 2021 and reportedly featured “foot photos”, hair tutorials and fitness routines.

But now the account — which costs $9.99 a month — is dedicated to “creative content” where she can interact with her fans, according to her bio.

It is also a place where subscribers can ‘see how my sensual side merges with my creative mind through intimate images inspired by color, light and lingerie on the weekend’.

Dolezal’s page has 444 posts, which can be found under tabs labeled feet, fitness, news commentary, Savage X Fenty modeling, art, beauty tips, and staying healthy.

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe way.

Next to her Only Fans account, Dolezal has previously sold homemade lollipops, Melanin Spectrum dolls, and a $1,000 electric chair sculpture.

Dolezal said last year that side hustles are the only way she can make a living as she hasn’t been able to get a job due to the scandal surrounding her fake race.

Dolezal pretended to be black for over 10 years until her ruse came to light in 2015.

She faced criticism from many, but found a fan in Rihanna who said she was “a bit of a hero” for fueling the national debate about racing.

Rihanna praised Dolezal in an interview for Vanity Fairsaying she “changed people’s perspectives.”

“I think she was a bit of a hero because she looked a little bit like society,” she said.

‘Is it so bad that she pretended to be black? Black is a great asset.’

She explained, “I think she changed people’s perspective a little bit and woke people up.”

Due to the scandal, Dolezal was forced to resign from a leadership position at her local Spokane branch of the NAACP and was fired as an adjunct professor of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University.

Last year, Dolezal appeared in a new documentary about black beauty, in which she claims that people who criticize her are “white supremacists” and blames her black ex-husband for “suppressing” her.

Dolezal (pictured) was forced to resign from her position at NAACP in Spokane, Washington, after her parents told a local newspaper she is white

The documentary, titled “Subjects of Desire” and directed by Jennifer Holness, debuted at SXSW in March, and Dolezal said she had been the victim of “shaming and ridicule” as a result of the scandal.

“I have been called an insult to white women and an insult to black women. White women are angry because I did what they would never do and moved on like I put 110,” she said, according to the Daily Beast.

“I wasn’t just that white ally and did a little bit, I canceled my white privilege. I cut my hair.’

Dolezal also seemed to indicate that she was criticized by black women for her scandal being “like a trigger for post-traumatic stress,” although her comments were not entirely clear.