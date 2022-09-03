Rachel Brosnahan puts on a leggy display in black bejewelled mini dress during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Rachel Brosnahan looked nothing short of sensational on Saturday as she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The actress, 32, cut a fashion forward figure in a black mini dress that showed off her long legs.

The form-fitting garment was adorned with diamond jewels to add a touch of sparkle to her monotonous look.

She lifted her height in a pair of jeweled black platform heels and carried a small black handbag as she posed at the photo call for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales.

Rachel matched her accessories with her dress like a true fashionista and wore a pair of dangling diamonds and pearl earrings.

Her dark brown locks were styled in neat waves and she hid her eyes behind black sunglasses.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Attracting the biggest stars, it is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon with film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’