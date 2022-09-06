Rachel Brosnahan packs on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph at the Dead For A Dollar premiere

Rachel Brosnahan grabbed the PDA with husband Jason Ralph as she jumped in red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, looked incredible in a form-fitting peach dress adorned with a string of ruby ​​beads.

The dress’s thigh-high slit glimpsed her toned legs as she lifted her height with a pair of gold heels.

Kiss: Rachel Brosnahan, 32, packed on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph, 36, as she jumped in red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday

The action film follows a famous bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who runs into his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe), a professional gambler and bandit he had sent to prison years earlier.

Rachel’s dress embellishments draped both her neck and hips, cleverly accentuating her hourglass figure.

The stunner opted for a dewey makeup look and completed the ensemble with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and matching bracelet.

Lady in red: The actress looked fabulous in a figure-hugging peach dress adorned with red and ruby ​​beads

Slim: Meanwhile, her actor, whom she married in 2016, looked neat in a black tuxedo, complete with bow

Rachel wore her raven locks in a wet-look style while 1920s-inspired curls framed her gorgeous face.

Meanwhile, her actor, whom she married in 2016, looked smart in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow.

Jason wore the look over a crisp white shirt and wore his dark hair perfectly to the side.

Vintage look: Rachel wore her raven locks in a wet look while 1920s-inspired curls framed her gorgeous face

Strut: Rachel slid down the red carpet as her dress sparkled under the photographers’ flashes

Lovebirds: The pair shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet before Jason proudly watched his wife take center stage

The pair shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet before Jason proudly saw his wife take center stage.

Also at the premiere were Rachel’s male co-stars donning a smart black tuxedo for the chic occasion.

Christoph Waltz joined friend Willem Dafoe as they looked around before going inside to enjoy the film.

Swanky: Also at the premiere were Rachel’s co-stars who also wore smart black tuxedos for the chic occasion (Benjamin Bratt pictured)

Larking: Christoph Waltz (left) joined friend Willem Dafoe (right) as they looked around before going inside to enjoy the film

Cast: (L-R) Fidel Gomez, Benjamin Bratt, Walter Hill, Rachel Brosnahan, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Luis Chavez and Alberto Barbera

Dead For A Dollar is directed by Walter Hill and also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater and Warren Burke.

The official synopsis of the film reads: ‘When it turns out that a young woman has run off with an army deserter, a hit man, Max, is hired to go after them and bring her home’.

“When Max discovers she’s been on the run from an abusive husband, he’s faced with the choice of finishing the job or looking the other way as ruthless killers and his old rival Joe draw closer.”

Excited: Willem appeared in a good mood as he joined his co-stars at the event

Cast and crew: The cast and crew all gathered proudly in front of the cameras

Big screen: The action movie follows a famous bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (right) who encounters his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe) – pictured with Rachel (center) and Warren Burke (left)

Later in the evening, attendees at the Venice Film Festival went to another star-studded event, this time hosted by Campari.

The spectacular Boat-In cinema celebrated the link between the big screen and the history of the Campari brand.

The floating structure for the event housed a stage and screen for a full cinematic experience on the waters of Venice.

Party: Later in the evening, those attending the Venice Film Festival went to another star-studded event, this time hosted by Campari (TV personality Nilufar Addati pictured)

Wow: the floating structure for the event included a stage and screen for a full cinema experience on the waters of Venice

Sequins: Model Fancy Alexandersson turned heads in sparkly sequined number

Arrivals: Host Stefano Accorsi (left) arrived for the event his glamorous partner Bianca Vitali=

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”