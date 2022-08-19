Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant after transforming into character on set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

<!–

Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel will soon be making her final bow in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. maize.

And now that production for the final episodes has started in late February, Rachel Brosnahan’s days as a housewife turned stand-up comedian are dwindling.

On Thursday, the actress was spotted on the set in Uptown Manhattan moments after she left the hair and makeup department so she can get dressed in another perfect ensemble needed for her next scene on the role.

With crew members on either side of her, Brosnahan was sent out of the costume department wearing cropped jeans and a plaid blazer over a gray t-shirt.

She regularly flashed her infectious smile that has endeared so many fans to her and her character wearing white sneakers with matching socks.

Brosnahan made her way through a few blocks and had her shoulder-length hair styled to match the show’s early 1960s period, including a auburn brown paint job and soft waves with a part on the right side.

Finally, after spending some time with the client, the actress reappeared decked out in a long time blue suede jacket over a pink long sleeve mini dress.

In keeping with the fashion of the early 1960s, the jacket had a slight bell, side slits and large holes, and a long cord that was used instead of buttons to keep the garment secure.

She also wore a pair of red knee-high boots along with sheer stockings over her legs.

Shooting for season one of the period comedy-drama began in 2016, and those episodes eventually aired on Amazon Prime Video in March of the following year.

It would receive great reviews from critics and fans for the most part, especially for the first two seasons.

Season 5 shoot: Finally, after spending some time with the client, the actress took to the streets, decked out in a long blue suede jacket over a long-sleeved pink mini dress

Originally set in the late 1950s, Brosnahan plays a perky and highly fashionable housewife living in New York City who realizes she has a hidden talent and becomes a stand-up comedian.

The series also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub. Kevin Pollack, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby, among others.

Brosnahan won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series in 2018 and two consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019.

So far, there’s no official word on when the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will debut on the streaming service, although there is speculation that it will likely debut in late 2022 or early 2023.