Rachel Brosnahan looks casually chic in a blue T-shirt

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has had a busy first week at the Venice Film Festival.

And Rachel Brosnahan looked casually chic as she stepped outside the event in Italy on Thursday as she left the Hotel Excelsior where she’s staying.

The actress, 32, showed her relaxed sense of style in a blue T-shirt and light blue high-waisted jeans.

Sophisticated: Rachel Brosnahan looked casually chic as she stepped out of the Venice Film Festival on Thursday as she left the Hotel Excelsior where she’s staying

She completed her look with dark tones and carried a chic red leather handbag over her shoulder as she boarded a water taxi.

The beauty had swept up her dark brown locks in a sleek topknot and opted for subtle makeup to show off her naturally beautiful features.

Joined by her handsome husband Jason Ralph on the boat, Rachel waved a friendly wave as they set out across the waterways.

Get out: The 32-year-old actress showed her relaxed sense of style in a blue T-shirt and light blue high-waisted jeans

It comes after Rachel was on the PDA with husband Jason earlier this week when she jumped into the red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead.

The actress star looked incredible in a form-fitting peach dress adorned with a string of ruby ​​beads.

The dress’s thigh-high slit glimpsed her toned legs as she lifted her height with a pair of gold heels.

The action film follows a famous bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who runs into his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe), a professional gambler and bandit he had sent to prison years earlier.

The Look: She completed her look with dark tones and carried a chic red leather handbag over her shoulder as she boarded a water taxi

Dead For A Dollar is directed by Walter Hill and also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater and Warren Burke.

The official synopsis of the film reads: ‘When it turns out that a young woman has run off with an army deserter, a hit man, Max, is hired to go after them and bring her home’.

“When Max discovers she’s been on the run from an abusive husband, he’s faced with the choice of finishing the job or looking the other way as ruthless killers and his old rival Joe draw closer.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Glowing: The beauty had her dark brown locks swept up in a sleek topknot and opted for subtle makeup to show off her naturally beautiful features

Kiss: It comes after Rachel was on the PDA with husband Jason earlier this week as she jumped in red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push the gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”