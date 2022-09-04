Rachel Brosnahan is the epitome of chic in a tweed mini skirt and a coat in Venice
Rachel Brosnahan epitomizes chic in a tweed miniskirt and jacket at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Rachel Brosnahan looked the epitome of chic at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday.
The actress, 32, put on a very leggy display in a tweed miniskirt and matching jacket, along with a blue cropped shirt.
She increased her height in a pair of black chunky heels that she wore with white ankle socks.
Rachel added two black straps to the look, while she did with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.
The beauty had a glamorous makeup look, as she scrapes her brunette locks back into a ponytail.
She carried a small black handbag as she waved to onlookers in front of the water.
Sadie Sink was all smiles as she showed off her summery style in a white maxi dress while in the Italian city.
The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.
Attracting the biggest stars, it is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon with film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.
On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.
Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.
‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”
It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.
