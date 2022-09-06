Rachel Brosnahan dons a pink corset bustier during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Rachel Brosnahan caught the eye while attending the Dead For A Dollar and Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award photocall at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, flashed a hint of her midriff in a pink corset bustier that she paired with a gray pinstripe pencil skirt and black heels.

She completed her look with a loose-fitting belt in dazzling gold, wore a matching necklace and tied her chocolate locks into a sleek ponytail.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star soon joined actors Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt on the gray carpet.

Christoph looked smart in a navy blue suit which he wore over a brown shirt while Willem wore a black T-shirt and matching trousers.

Benjamin wore a navy blue pinstripe suit and brown leather shoes, and decorated with silver jewelry.

Directed by Walter Hill, the film stars Rachel, Benjamin and Hamish Linklater in untitled roles, with Willem as Joe Cribbens and Christoph as Max Borlund.

The IMDb description reads: “The film follows a famous bounty hunter who encounters his sworn enemy, a professional gambler and outlaw whom he had sent to prison years earlier.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the lineup, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”’