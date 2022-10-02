Rachel Brosnahan is classic chic on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Grand Central Station

Rachel Brosnahan was spotted in vintage-inspired clothing while filming a scene from the hit Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, at Grand Central Station.

The talented actress, 32, sported a vibrant teal ensemble and was also seen talking to her lead co-star, Alex Borstein, 51, as the two prepared to step in front of the camera.

The Emmy-winning show is currently in the production phase of filming its fifth and final season, which will premiere next year in 2023.

Stunning: Rachel Brosnahan, 32, was spotted in a vintage ensemble as she prepared to film a scene for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Friday

The House Of Cards alum was pictured wearing a striking teal and orange outfit on the set of the hit series.

She donned a teal pencil skirt that fell to her knees, and added a bright orange blouse that she tucked into the waist of the stylish skirt.

Rachel completed her ensemble with a teal long sleeve coat with orange trim and black buttons down the front.

The star added a teal and orange pillow box hat on top of her curly dark brown hair. The beauty seemed to be in high spirits as she enjoyed time on set while filming the final season of the Amazon TV series.

Exciting: The beauty and her co-star, Alex Borstein, were spotted talking on the busy set of their series

Get ready: The talented beauty was seen wearing black jeans and a cream sweater before dressing up in her character’s vintage costume

Rachel was all smiles as she waited behind the scenes before shooting a scene in the iconic Grand Central Station setting in the heart of Manhattan.

She was seen wearing a pair of black heels, holding a teal purse and black gloves in her hand.

The star was seen having a lighthearted conversation with her co-star, Alex, who was dressed in a monochromatic outfit.

Before filming, The Courier actress was depicted in simple and comfortable clothes, wearing black jeans, a cream sweater and a pair of white combat boots. In the crook of her elbow hung a medium-sized tote bag with the words “looks like a great time.”

The fifth season started earlier this year in February with shooting in various locations around the big apple.

Busy: Earlier this week, Rachel was spotted in a stylish green dress with white jacket while filming an outdoor scene outside in the city

A Blast: The House Of Cards alum was spotted sending a happy smile to the cameras on set

Earlier on Thursday, the talented star was seen shooting an outdoor scene in the bustling city streets, wearing a green and gray dress, which was covered with a cream jacket with a green trim.

The successful and beloved series first aired in 2017 and has been nominated as well as won numerous awards.

Rachel herself has received an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in the past and was recently nominated again for her portrayal of Midge Maisel at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the awards ceremony last September, the star discussed what she will miss most about the series.

“The people,” she admitted. ‘It really is a family. You sometimes spend more time with your crew than with your family. We work very long hours and we know each other so much.’

Talented: Rachel was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys earlier in September

Missing the cast: During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star explained that she will miss “the people” the most when the show is over; seen in September in Los Angeles

In addition to Rachel and Alex, who plays her manager on the show, there are other talented actors who star in the Amazon TV series, including Michael Zegen and Tony Shalhoub. This Is Us alum, Milo Ventimiglia, will also have a bigger role in season five.

The award-winning series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who was also the creative mind behind other hit shows such as the Gilmore Girls. She serves as the executive producer of the beloved show, along with Daniel Palladino.

“Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino keep raising the bar season after season,” explains Rachel. e! News.

“And they’ve given us so much work and so much to play with. So it’s been as roller coaster as ever and I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” she added, giving a small teaser of what last season would entail.

With the fifth season still in production, an official release date has yet to be confirmed.