Rachel Bloom and Niecy Nash lead stars at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Rachel Bloom and Niecy Nash looked glamorous as ever while attending the second night of Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bloom, 35, showed off her toned arms in a vivid floral sleeveless dress, cinched at the waist with a belt. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star pulled her auburn tresses into a slicked back bun for the occasion, with a middle part.

Meanwhile the television host, 52, oozed Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging one-shoulder black gown that showed off her ample cleavage.

The Creative Arts Emmys honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as work in the reality, animation, and documentary categories.

Bloom accessorized her stylish look with a pair of dangling gold earrings, and wore various rings on her fingers for the night.

As for glam, the writer and producer wore a very minimal look, letting her bright red lipstick be the focus of her face.

Nash – born Carol Denise Ensley – also sparkled up her ensemble, wearing a number of rings and other jewel adornments.

The Reno 911! star wore her black tresses slicked to the side, and rocked smokey eye makeup featuring voluminous lashes, and a nude lipstick. She paired her sultry ensemble with a crystal encrusted clutch.

She was joined on the red carpet by her wife, singer Jessica Betts, 40, whom she’s been married to since 2020.

Betts coordinated with her wife and wore a black suit, a matching shirt and dress shoes to the event.

Niecy was affectionate with her spouse in front of the shutterbugs, lightly touching her face at one point. In another cute snap the couple touched noses as they smiled at each other.

Her helpful spouse also made sure Niecy would look her very best in photos, as she personally adjusted the train of her dress.

Actress Jane Levy, 32, was another showstopper of the night, looking breathtaking in a red hot button-up sleeveless gown with a bow accent.

The Pretenders star matched her dress with her red shade of lipstick, and wore very light makeup for the evening, letting her stunning features shine.

She wore her blonde tresses parted on the side and lightly curled, and finalized her look with a pair of strappy silver heels.

Actress Marcia Gay Harden, 63, was the epitome of elegance in a chic white and baby blues shirt dress, with a wide belt at the waist.

The star accessorized her look with dangling silver earrings and wore her black tresses parted in the middle and slicked back.

The beauty is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in Apple TV series The Morning Show.

Accompanying Marcia to the event was her 18-year-old daughter Julitta Dee Harden Scheel, whose father is Marcia’s ex-husband Thaddaeus Scheel.

Julitta looked ethereal in a floral white gown with a black bow in the back, which she paired with black heels.

Actress Coral Pena wowed in a Renaissance art bustier-style dress, which she paired with gold dangling earrings.

She was joined on the red carper by actress and model Shantel VanSanten, 37, who looked phenomenal in a black and white striped gown.

Shantel wore her blonde tresses slicked back and sported dark burgundy lipstick for the night.

Glee star Jane Lynch, 62, looked chic in a white blazer, black top and matching black pants. She paired her look with a beaded black necklace.

The actress is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, for her role in Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Actor Edward James, 75, looked dapper in an all-black suit with a matching tie and dress shoes.

Some of the night’s winners included Lee Yoo-mi for her work on Netflix hit show Squid Game, Laurie Metcalf, for her role on Hacks, Nathan Lane, for Only Murders in the Building, and Colman Domingo for Euphoria.