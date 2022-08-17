Rachel Bilson laughs as she gives VERY NSFW response when asked what she misses about ex Bill Hader

<!–

He is notoriously private about his love life.

But Barry star Bill Hader apparently has one intimate secret that was too big to be hidden forever.

When his ex Rachel Bilson, 40, was asked about her broad ideas podcast what she missed most about him, she replied with a laugh, “His big dick.”

The OC actress was first linked with Bill in late 2019, but their relationship reportedly ended the following summer.

While interviewing Mandy Moore on broad ideas this year, Rachel revealed she was undergoing a pandemic breakup that she described as “harder than childbirth.”

‘I couldn’t leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it,” she revealed.

‘It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than giving birth. It hurt like a motherf******!’ she said without naming names.

Rachel shared her tips for dealing with it: “When you actually face it, you can come out and say, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next.'”

Shortly after, on another episode of Broad Ideas, she confirmed to Aubrey Plaza that she was “two years ago!” had a romantic relationship with Bill!

She pointed out, “I went with him to the f****** Golden Globes!” referring to the awards show held on the brink of coronavirus lockdowns in January 2020.

Rachel has a daughter named Briar Rose, seven, with her ex Hayden Christensen, the Star Wars heartthrob with whom she occasionally dated from 2008 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Bill shares daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, seven, with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2018.

After his divorce from Rachel, Bill allegedly dated Anna Kendrick for over a year and a half until a year ago Entertainment tonight source confirmed in June that they broke up.