Rachel Bilson confirms that she has a new boyfriend… two years after her breakup from Bill Hader

It is rumored that she has been dating artist Zac LaRoc since May.

And Rachel Bilson, 41, confirmed she was currently in a relationship during a performance Wednesday at the call her daddy podcasting.

It appears to be her first serious relationship since she and Barry star Bill Hader broke up in 2020.

Rachel revealed her relationship news after the presenter, Alex Cooper, asked her if she was “currently single.”

“I’m not,” the AAC actress replied, though she didn’t reveal the identity of her new boyfriend.

‘Does he bring you coffee in the morning? Does he bring you missionary? [sex]?’ Cooper teased her.

‘F*** yes!’ Bilson excited.

Rachel was rumored to be dating recording artist Zac LaRoc after the two were spotted showing off a PDA on a Malibu beach in late May.

However, the two don’t seem to have been seen together since. DailyMail.com has reached out to Bilson’s representative for comment.

Elsewhere in the episode, the actress delved into her taste for romantic partners, running toward the familiar.

“This is a generalization,” she admitted. “I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I think some of them, not all of them, have very self-contained leases.”

Though she thought “that’s part of the territory” and not all of her actors’ exes were self-involved, it was definitely a recurring “theme.”

“And I don’t like that,” she added.

The Hart Of Dixie star clarified that she was open to dating non-actors, although it seemed to be a pattern for her.

‘I always say to myself: ‘Never again’, and then of course you’re in another project [with] another person,” she said. ‘Whatever workplace you are in, you are surrounded by the people. You are around them every day and you meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. Yes, it’s a set, but it’s literally someone you usually spend 12 hours a day with, so you’ll get to know these people better than someone you’re just casually dating at the beginning,” she explained.

However, Rachel made it clear that her former partner Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, seven, doesn’t have the smug tendencies of other actors she’s attracted to.

“I say with respect for my daughter’s father, he is not like that,” she said.

Bilson also clarified a comment she made earlier in the summer about her split with Bill Hader, which she said was “more difficult than giving birth,” while chatting with guest Aubrey Plaza on her own podcast Broad Ideas.

However, she explained that she was referring to the surrounding circumstances as they broke up in 2020 amid the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is adding many additional stressors to her life.

“I said, of course, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was at a time when you couldn’t leave your house,” she explained.

‘I’ve had to deal with this. I was dealing with being alone and taking care of my child and everything else.”

The isolation, combined with the fresh sense of loss, made the split particularly difficult.

“Being isolated and unable to connect with people, unable to help myself. I got into a depression, all these things. That time when you have to face all your shit, I said, was harder than giving birth,” she continued. ‘Is there anything more painful? F*** no. Maybe kidney stones.’