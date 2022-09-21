Rachael Lee sparks rumours she’s SPLIT from her NRL star fiancé Braith Anasta

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rumors are swirling that NRL glamor couple Braith Anasta and Rachael Lee have quietly split.

Racheal, who is engaged to Braith and has a four-year-old daughter Gigi with the former Roosters player, has dropped several hints that they have split.

The personal trainer, 35, has unfollowed her beau, 40, on Instagram and removed any mention of his name from her account bio.

Rumors are swirling that NRL glamor couple Braith Anasta and Rachael Lee have quietly split. (pictured together in September 2017)

She has also been spotted several times without her engagement ring and has been spending most of her downtime partying with her friends and sister.

Braith and Rachael have also refrained from sharing any photos of each other on Instagram for some time.

While soccer star Braith still follows Rachael’s account, he hasn’t shared a photo of the pair together since last December.

Rachael, 33, has unfollowed her beau, 40, on Instagram and removed any mention of his name from her account bio

The recent Instagram posts of the personal trainer also show that she has not been wearing her engagement ring. (Rachael is pictured without her ring as she poses with a friend on Tuesday)

Rachael’s Instagram feed suggests that she has been spending most of her downtime partying with her friends and sister. (Rachael is pictured partying with her sister Bridget on September 11)

In August, Rachael was pictured with Braith wearing her ring at a charity event for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation.

However, the pair did not pose side-by-side for a picture, with Rachael instead choosing to share pictures of herself posing arm-in-arm with other guests.

Rachael has been heavily involved with the charity after being diagnosed with melanoma in 2020.

In August, Rachael was pictured with Braith wearing her ring at a charity event for the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation. (The couple are pictured posing with friends at the event)

However, the pair did not pose side-by-side for a picture, with Rachael instead choosing to share pictures of herself posing arm-in-arm with other guests

While soccer star Braith still follows Rachael’s account, he hasn’t shared a photo of the pair together since last December

Daily Mail Australia has contacted both Rachael and Braith for comment.

The genetically blessed couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Gigi, in January 2018.

Braith also has an eight-year-old daughter Aleeia with ex-wife Jodi Gordon, while Rachael has son Addison, 11, from a previous relationship.

Rachael and Braith share daughter Gigi, four. Braith has daughter Aleeia, eight, with ex-wife Jodi Gordon. Rachael Lee has a son, Addison, 11, from a previous relationship. All pictured

The couple got engaged in 2019, but had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic

Rachael and Braith got engaged in 2019, but had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic.

Back in January 2020, Rachael documented her trip to a wedding dress shop on Instagram.

At the time, she shared photos of herself trying on a glamorous gown by Sydney-based designer J.Andreatta.

The bride-to-be also revealed that she and Braith are considering having their wedding on a ‘Greek island’.