Rachael Haynes retires from international and state cricket

Australia’s deputy captain Rachael Haynes has announced his retirement from international and state cricket. After this season’s WBBL with Sydney Thunder, she will end her professional career entirely.

Haynes, a left-handed batter of the highest order, made her Australian debut in an ODI against England at Lord’s in 2009 and scored 98 a few days later on her Test debut in Worcester. In total, she scored 3,818 international runs, of which 2,585 were in ODIs, which also gave her two centuries.

Haynes’ career can be divided into two parts: until 2013 and then after her return in 2017. After Haynes was dropped after the 2013 Ashes in England, Haynes was recalled almost four years later for a tour of New Zealand and from then on average 45.07 in ODIs and 33.00 at T20Is with a strike rate of 126.15. Her last international match was Australia’s gold medal win against India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Haynes captained Australia 14 times when he came in for Meg Lanning, most notably during the 2017-18 Ashes when Lanning was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

“One of the great things about having a long career is seeing the people around you develop,” Haynes said. “I am extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and encouraged their development. The ability to help players make a smooth transition has been instrumental to the success of our team. It was the greatest privilege of my career to be a leader in this environment.”

Haynes fell painfully below the mark of the century three times during her testing career•Getty Images

Haynes has filled several batting positions, finishing as an opener in Tests and ODIs – ending her one-day career at the 2022 World Cup, where she was the second-highest run-scorer behind Alyssa Healy – and becoming Australia’s middle safety net in T20Is, a role that has never been better illustrated than against Sri Lanka, in Perth, at the 2020 T20 World Cup after the Australian tournament was left on the edge after its opening defeat to India.

A century of a test match eluded her: in addition to her 98 on debut, she also made 87 at Taunton in 2019 (ended by a questionable lbw decision) and 86 in Canberra against England earlier this year.

Thank you Rach! I had the honor of receiving my ODI cap from you and my NSW cap. You have been a fantastic leader in all the teams you play for and certainly had a huge impact on the game of cricket. You will be sorely missed, but I look forward to playing you one last time in the WBBL pic.twitter.com/iLuNyiN9eT — Ashleigh Gardner (@akgardner97) September 14, 2022

She had answered the retirement question for the past year, saying at the World Cup in New Zealand: “At the end of every series I play, I ask myself, ‘Do I still have that passion and desire to keep going’ and ‘Am I still playing at a level that contributes to the success of the team?”

On Thursday, she thanked everyone who had played a role in her career.

“Playing at this level is not possible without the support of many people,” she said. “From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I am so grateful to those who have helped me along the way. In particular, I would like to thank my parents Ian and Jenni and partner Leah for their unwavering support.

“To all the teammates in my career, you are the reason I have played for as long as I have. You have inspired me to get better every day. I have learned something from all of you, both in and off season.” field. You challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and, most importantly, made cricket fun.”

Healy, who reached 160 in the ODI World Cup final along with Haynes earlier this year, paid tribute to her teammate.

“I feel so lucky to have been able to play with Rach for most of my career,” she said. “In the early years I played against her when she was with Victoria, and we were rivals in the WBBL, but it’s pretty clear that it’s better to be on her team than trying to get her out.

“To be privileged to be on the other side watching some of her best innings, and it’s… [is] those times, as well as the times off the field traveling around Australia and the world, which I will always cherish.”

Nick Hockley, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, I would like to congratulate Rachael on a great career and also recognize the outstanding contribution she has made off the pitch.

“Rachael’s calm and confident leadership has played a key role in making Australia one of the most successful sports teams in history. She will go down in history as a great player.

“Rachael has been an inspirational figure to children coming into play and to her many teammates and has played an integral role in the advancement of cricket as a women’s and girls’ sport both here in Australia and around the world. Looking forward to seeing Rachael in the WBBL this season and hope she remains closely involved in the game for years to come.”

In the WNCL, where Haynes played for Victoria and New South Wales, she scored 4,528 runs at 43.12 with nine centuries. For NSW, she is fourth on the all-time scorer list behind Alex Blackwell (4788), Lisa Sthalekar (3414) and Lisa Keightly (3081).