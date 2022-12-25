Rachael Finch is shocked after noticing bizarre purple marks on her back after a massage

Rachael Finch was alarmed Saturday after discovering strange marks on her back after a massage.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 34, appealed to fans for help via Instagram Stories and uploaded a series of videos showing off her bizarrely scarred back.

“Okay, this is a bit messed up. I started massaging because I did something to my back and all the pain refers to my neck,” she explained.

Miss Universe Australia Rachael Finch, 45, was alerted on Saturday after discovering strange marks on her back after a massage

“I came home and walked in the door and [my husband Michael Miziner] is like, “What’s that on your back?”

‘Oh my God. I am shocked. Is that normal with a massage? Like, who cares?”

Rachael then speculated that the marks were caused by a gua sha tool, an angled stone used to promote circulation by scraping the skin.

“Okay, this is a bit of a message. I started massaging because I did something to my back and all the pain refers to my neck,” she explains

This traditional Chinese technique often results in broken capillaries causing small amounts of bruising.

The red or purple bruises caused by this technique may take a few days or a week to heal and may be tender during this time.

‘[My massage therapist] used this gua sha tool. I think it’s the gua sha tool that did it. It didn’t feel difficult. it was like a normal massage,” she laughed.

Rachael then speculated that the marks were caused by a gua sha tool, an angled stone used to promote circulation by scraping the skin.

This traditional Chinese technique often results in broken capillaries causing small amounts of bruising. Pictured: stock photo of a gua sha tool

Fans immediately responded, sending Rachael online links verifying that the marks were indeed due to the gua sha procedure.

Rachael thanked her fans for their help and later uploaded a message that read, “Love you guys so much. You are always on it!! Few people sent me this!’

The message was accompanied by a screenshot of online information about her bruises.