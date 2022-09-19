Rachael Finch displays her fit physique in a taupe strapless bikini

She is known for her dedication to exercise and holistic wellness.

And Rachael Finch looked like a rocket when she took her family to Sydney’s Coogee Beach on Sunday.

The former Miss Universe Australia stunned in a tiny taupe bikini as she soaked up the sun with her dancer, husband Michael Miziner and their two children, son Dominic, four, and daughter Violet, eight,

Rachael’s swimwear, which was barely there, featured a strapless bandeau top with a ring detail in the center and high-cut bottoms.

She completed her look with a straw sun hat and aviator glasses.

Sometimes the bronzed brunette covered herself under a chic knitted caftan.

The former Miss Universe Australia was joined by her dancer husband Michael Miziner (left) and their two children, son Dominic, four, (center) and daughter Violet, eight for the family outing

Michael, meanwhile, went shirtless in a brown swimsuit that matched his wife’s bikini perfectly.

The stylish couple were seen strolling barefoot on the sand enjoying lively conversation while keeping a close eye on their children.

Rachael and Michael met and fell in love when they competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2010 and got married in 2013.

Rachael spent time documenting the outing by snapping photos on her phone

The sighting comes after Rachael speaks to him Body + Soul magazine in April about her breast implant removal surgery last year.

“I no longer have to be defined by the size of my breasts,” the 33-year-old told the publication.

“I now have very small boobies and they fit my body perfectly. I am grateful that even with the implants I was still able to breastfeed my children, but my body is now what it should be.”

The stylish couple were seen strolling barefoot on the sand engaging in lively conversation while keeping a close eye on their children

The model got breast implants when she was just 17 after feeling the pressure from the election circuit and the modeling industry.

“I made the decision at such a young age to change a part of me that then became who I was for so long,” she said.

“When I was younger, I was very absorbed in my appearance, and as I grew older and matured, had children and became a woman, I realized that my appearance in no way, shape or form, me.”

The beauty added: ‘I feel the most satisfied, comfortable and happy I’ve felt in my entire life.

‘I feel like I’m really myself. I’m not in a different skin than my own, and that really gives me strength.’