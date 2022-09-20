Rachael Blackmore admits ‘winners don’t feel the same now’ in emotional tribute to Jack de Bromhead

Top jockey Rachael Blackmore paid tribute to Jack de Bromhead after landing a gripping winner for his father.

The Gold Cup-winning jockey guided 100-30 joint favorite Ingenious Stroke to victory at Downpatrick on Friday – trainer Henry de Bromhead’s first winner since the tragic death of his 13-year-old son.

Blackmore said: ‘The horse did really well, he ran around a bit at the end.

‘It’s great to get, but of course the winners don’t feel the same now.

“We are all thinking of Jack.”

The teenage son of Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead died in a racing accident in Ireland earlier this month.

Rachael Blackmore (R) paid tribute to Jack de Bromhead (L) after landing a gripping winner for her father

Jack de Bromhead suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from his horse at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in County Kerry on September 3.

The racing festival program was abandoned.

Emergency services had been called to Rossbeigh beach – where the race takes place – in Kerry after the incident when De Bromhead’s mountain man tripped and threw the youngster onto the sand.

A spokesman for the festival committee told the Irish Mail on Sunday: ‘Many of the members of the Glenbeigh Race Committee are parents themselves and they are devastated by the tragic events.

‘Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the De Bromhead family and their friends.’

The Gold Cup-winning jockey at the funeral for the 13-year-old in County Kerry

The teenager’s death caused widespread shock in the Irish racing community

Emergency medical care was provided to the young jockey. But despite desperate efforts to stabilize the teenager, he was later pronounced dead.

Horse Racing Ireland CEO Suzanne Eade shared a message of condolence with the De Bromhead family. She said: ‘Like everyone in the horse racing and pony racing community, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.

Jack may only have been 13, but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his fellow pony racers and all those he touched are in our thoughts today during this mind-numbing, devastating tragedy.

‘Horse Racing Ireland’s equipment department through the Industry Assistance Program will help offer advice to Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace.’

The British Horseracing Authority tweeted their ‘deepest condolences to the family’, while Pony Racing Ireland said it was ‘impossible to put into words the sense of grief and loss’ and asked people to give the de Bromhead family ‘time to grieve’.

A tribute to Jack de Bromhead at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend in Leopardstown

There was also a tribute from York Racecourse as jockeys held a minute’s silence ahead of a pony race.

Members of Jack de Bromhead’s family are believed to have been at the pitch with up to 5,000 spectators present when the accident occurred.