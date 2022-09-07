Rachael Attard Lean Legs Program: How to get your dream body by summer and burn fat

A personal trainer has answered the weight loss and fat burning questions she’s often asked by clients – and explained why resistance training is the key to fast results.

Sports nutritionist and scientist, Rachael Attard, of Queensland, is famous for her leg slimming workouts and has been responsible for countless body transformations in all three body types.

The mom posted a Q&A on her Instagram page about the benefits of walking, why it’s important to keep an eye on your hormones, and why running isn’t always the key to weight loss success.

A personal trainer has answered the weight loss and fat burning questions she’s often asked by clients – and explained why resistance training is the key to fast results

DO YOU NEED TO DO INTENSE WORKOUTS TO LOSE A LOT OF WEIGHT?

“Not at all, you can lose weight without doing any exercise and just focus on your diet,” Rachael said.

‘You can’t lose weight if you just exercise and don’t eat right – nutrition is the most important thing in weight loss.

‘Exercising gives you faster results and of course it has so many more benefits. With a good diet you can really do any form of exercise and lose weight.’

Caterina (pictured) is an endomorph who struggled to find an exercise program that wouldn’t make her arms and legs swell and transformed with Rachael’s Lean Legs Program

What are the fat burning zones? 1. Very light (50-60%) Exercise: walk slowly, move around the house 2. Light (60-70%) Exercise: Power walking (ideal for slimming, toning and burning fat) 3. Moderate (70-80%) Exercise: jogging, cycling, swimming 4. Intense (80-90%) Exercise: HIIT 5. Very intense (90-100%) Exercise: Sprint Source: Rachel Attard

HOW DO I NOT MISS MY METABOLISM DURING A CALORITE DEFICIENCY?

“To lose weight, you have to eat healthy, but also in a calorie deficit (meaning you eat fewer calories than you burn),” Rachael said.

“Eating a calorie deficit will decrease your metabolism over time, so the best way to avoid a damaged metabolism is to not go to extremes — a 500-calorie deficit is the maximum.” Don’t starve yourself.

“After eight weeks, take a break — take a week off and eat what you want — and take two days with more calories and carbs in the week (carb cycling).

“Don’t cut out foods, having balance will help you in the long run.”

“To lose weight, you have to eat healthy, but also in a calorie deficit (meaning you eat fewer calories than you burn),” Rachael said.

WILL RUN EVERY DAY + A CALORITE DEFICIENCY HELP ME LOSE WEIGHT?

“Yeah, but there are better exercises than running every day,” Rachael said.

Running every day can cause more problems (overtraining, injuries and high cortisol leading to weight gain.

“I recommend running up to three times a week and make sure to always include resistance training. A 300 calorie deficit.’

I CAN’T LOSE WEIGHT, IS THIS HORMONE RELATED?

“If you eat the right amount of food and eat healthy, there’s a 99 percent chance it’s hormones,” Rachael said.

“All hormones affect weight loss, and if you have a hormonal imbalance, it’s likely the others are out as well.

“I would highly recommend seeing an integrative physician for some testing.”

What are the most common hormonal imbalances that affect weight loss? – High or low cortisol – Thyroid problems – Estrogen dominance – PCOS – Intestinal health problems (can cause weight gain and high cortisol) Glennon, Rachael’s client, transformed in just six weeks with Rachael’s program

SHOULD I DO CARDIO TO LOSE WEIGHT?

Cardio can certainly help with weight loss. High-intensity cardio burns a lot of calories,” Rachael said, reminding her client to keep running no more than three times a week.

“I would also include resistance training, this will make a huge difference to your weight loss.”

What does your body type say about how you should train? ECTOmorph Ectomorphs are usually naturally slim (like Victoria’s Secret models) and they find it difficult to build muscle. If you’re an ectomorph body type, you probably already have naturally thinner legs. So your goal here is to maintain (or maybe lose a little) some stubborn lower body fat while building lean muscle. This way your legs get tone and definition and you avoid the skinny fat look. MESOMORPHY Mesomorphs can be quite athletic and respond quickly to exercise meaning they build muscle with ease. They can lose weight very quickly, but they can also gain weight very quickly. Usually they are of medium size. If you’re a mesomorph, excessive workouts like squats and lunges can easily result in fat legs. So your goal here is to lower your body fat percentage and avoid exercises that make your legs swell. ENDOmorph Endomorphs naturally have a strong build and a larger frame. They can build muscle very quickly and it is slightly more difficult for them to lose weight. But it’s not impossible! If you’re an endomorph body type, your goal is to really focus on reducing overall body fat and completely avoid any workouts that could cause you to gain weight. Rachael’s workouts have helped thousands of women to quickly shape their dream bodies

Poll What’s your go-to exercise style? HIIT workout 270 votes

Moderate intensity (cycling) 238 votes

Low intensity (walking) 751 votes

Which exercise? 272 votes

DO YOU NEED TO COUNT CALORIES TO LOSE WEIGHT?

“You don’t have to count calories — you can intuitively eat and eat when you’re hungry and eat when you’re full,” Rachael said.

“But this is difficult for a lot of people and most of us don’t realize how much (or how little) we eat until we actually count it.”

“I recommend putting your calorie intake in the My Fitness Pal app for just one to two days to get an idea of ​​how much you’re eating. Then you can decide whether you should eat more or less and eat intuitively from there.’

HOW MUCH WALKING IS GOOD FOR FAST WEIGHT LOSS?

“Walking is great for slimming your legs, but it’s not the best exercise for weight loss,” Rachael said.

Resistance training is then high-intensity cardio. You can definitely still walk (and I encourage it), but I’d add other types of workouts as well.”

“Walking is great for slimming your legs, but it’s not the best exercise for weight loss,” Rachael said.