Race to overthrow Putin and take his Kremlin crown is on, says former Russian loyalist

The race to overthrow Vladimir Putin and seize his crown is on, says Russian war analyst and former loyalist Igor Strelkov.

“The battle for political Olympus has begun between the factions surrounding Putin,” he said.

The battle to replace him is so fierce that ‘even we are noticing’.

Strelkov – a former FSB colonel who was key to Putin’s annexation of Crimea and subjugation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region in 2014 – is now a staunch critic of the Kremlin’s war strategy.

“The battle for political Olympus has begun between the factions surrounding Putin,” Strelkov said. Pictured: Putin in Moscow, Russia, January 4, 2022

The battle at the top of the Kremlin centers on Putin’s rebellious friend Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner’s private army. In the photo: Putin (left) and Yevgeny Prigozhin (right), undated

An immediate mass mobilization of an additional half a million men is the only way for Putin to avoid defeat and disgrace in the war in Ukraine, he claims.

He was speaking amid claims that Putin has basically approved a massive new mobilization campaign.

The battle at the top of the Kremlin, according to Strelkov, centers on Putin’s rebellious friend Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner’s private army, and loyalist forces in the defense ministry centered around weakening Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Others believe that security apparatus centered around ex-FSB head Nikolai Patrushev – secretary of the powerful Security Council – are more likely to pull the trigger on Putin in an attempt to rescue the ruling elite if the war continues to go wrong.

Some argue that the security bloc is listing his son, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, as the front man of a coup to replace Putin if he is forced to leave by war setbacks or ill health.

Strelkov sees Prigozhin, once Putin’s “chief” in charge of Kremlin banquets, as aiming to become a major political force in his own right, and there are indications that he is now receiving prominent attention in the state media.

There has been speculation that he wants to become secretary of defense – or even president.

An immediate mass mobilization of half a million extra men is the only way for Putin to avoid defeat, Strelkov said. Pictured: Putin (right) and Kiriyenko (left), his first deputy chief of staff

“The group of Yevgeny Prigozhin [head of Wagner private army] opposes a group to which Sergei Shoigu also belongs [Russian defence minister],” said Strelkov, real name Igor Girkin, former defense minister of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

They’ve already started fighting. They don’t fight over the number of grenades…

“Now we are talking about what comes after Putin. Will it happen in a year or two? We do not know.

“But in fact, the struggle for political Olympus has begun between the factions surrounding Putin, as far as even we can notice…”

Prigozhin wants to become a “political actor” and “he clearly pumps up his authority, including in public.”

Strelkov warned: “His latest media appearances clearly showed that he now positions himself not only as a war commander, but as a public and political figure…

“Prigozhin opposes the group Shoigu heads or belongs to. They have already started fighting. It was like a ‘feudal’ battle. The military crisis led to a crisis of power,” he said.

The crisis of power will, in turn, deepen the military crisis. And it will continue to spiral downwards unless urgent measures are taken that I mentioned earlier.”

This includes a cull of top commanders and mass mobilization.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gives a speech at an annual meeting of the Council of the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022

Putin meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in April 2022

“There will be a second wave of mobilization,” he predicted.

“They will be forced to have it, a second and then maybe a third wave. To win in Ukraine we would need about half a million extra soldiers.’

Telegram channel general SVR claimed that Putin has approved plans to call up two million for mobilization this year, some going to the front as cannon fodder and others working in military-linked industries.

The first to be called are men who are in debt to their ex-wives for alimony payments, it claimed.

Such a mass mobilization movement could come next month.

Strelkov has significant support among commanders of the army and secret services below the highest level.

Despite sharp criticism of Putin and his leading henchmen, he has so far escaped arrest.

Strelkov, 52, a staunch pro-war blogger, is one of three convicted by a Dutch court last year of downing a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane that killed all 298 people on board in 2014.

Despite this, he remains an important voice within Russia on the conduct of the war.