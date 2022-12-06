Race-by-race tips and preview for Warwick Farm on Wednesday

RACE 4 – 4.05pm: BLUE POINT YEARLY HANDICAP (1600m) To forget 8. Sweet Grace last start where nothing went right in a proven form reference that has since produced two consecutive winners. Prior to that start, she was riding well in a similar class in a highly rated event, and all key indicators suggest she’s poised to peak. The relatively lightly played filly has a head and is a constant type. In addition, she maps well and has past numbers that can take her to the finish line. Every road.

Hazards: 3. Ellenmac got the perfect run through the last start at Rosehill but she was fair second and beat the rest easily. She is a real go-getter and barrier one passes. 1. Koklara has come back improved and produced a career spike first after breaking the line to score the final start. She will be fitter and the increase in distance is positive. 9. Thinking Rain has strong mold lines, please add 4. Chenin to trifectas and first fours.

How to play it: Sweet grace to win.

Opportunities and Evens: Divide. RACE 5 – 4.40pm: NEW TAB APP HANDICAP (2400m) 4. Just a Jedi was unsuited to the form of the race at the final start in Kembla, and he was blocked off the straight on key stages, cutting his momentum to a halt. Nevertheless, he still ran the fastest last 200 meters of the race. The five-year-old gets key factors in his favor here with his usual jockey Brenton Avdulla hopping back on, and the gelding has a strong track record. In addition, he has solid form lines for this and can score to win.

Dangers: 14. Mist Of Battle, representing value, is a lightly raced improver and on the verge of finishing third over more distance. The three-year-old has gained racing experience in this preparation and according to his section profile, he can walk again. 9. Bake Da Man had apologies at this track 14 days ago and ran well. He loses 2 kg and brings the best last starting figure. To add 12. Amazing Miracle to broader exotics.

How to play it: Just A Jedi and Mist Of Battle both win.

Opportunities and Evens: Evens.

RACE 6 – 5:15 PM: FUJITSU GENERAL HANDICAP (1000m) 4. Road to the stars was brave in defeat at the last start in stronger class after being favored against him, and held on for fourth at Kembla Grange. Prior to that start he won on this track/distance and gets a similar set-up here. The gelding that presents itself well for this is extremely fit, maps well and will provide visibility.

Dangers: 9. Italian informant had excuses first in Hawkesbury, and he came hard to the line, running the fastest last 200 meters of the meeting in 11.24. He will be fitter for that, an older rider moves on and looks for him to have the last shot. 1. With your blessing knuckled down to score first in Newcastle and won well. He has multiple winning numbers for this and the step up in distance is ideal second. To add 7. Vegas raider and 10. Stariks to trifectas and first fours.

How to play it: Way To The Stars To Win.

Opportunities and Evens: Divide. Loading RACE 19 – 5.50pm: FURPHY HANDICAP (1300m) 11. Marillier started a $4.50 favorite on this track/distance last start and was brave in defeat. The three-year-old was outside the leader at a fast pace and did his best to cross the line in fourth. In addition, that race scored high relative to the day, and other runners faded on pace, lending further credit to her performance. The filly is coming out of time/sectional merit races this preparation and is in the best shape of his career. In addition, she is very fit, cards to be able to cross out of the difficult draw and she will require some catching work.

hazards: 2. Charitable spirit presents itself well for this and brings strong form lines. She is suitable on the dry track, cards to have all the favors, can sprint fresh and speed to win. 5. Hellava Dancer went out on a peak figure before final preparation spelled out and tried well enough for this. To add 3. High blue sea who is a winner of the last start.

How to play it: Marillier to win.

Opportunities and Evens: Divide.