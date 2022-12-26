Race-by-race preview and tips for Murwillumbah on Tuesday

We start with the middle distance, and the seven-year-old home tracker. 1. Dorset Coast you can hit here significantly back in grade and deep in preparation. He finished best to claim a BM 66 three starts before making up much of the ground in the BM 85 Christmas Cup at Ballina 11 days ago. The extra travel is a bonus and the strong natural weight gain has been offset by a 3kg claim set aside for travel. Hazards: Coffs five years 2. Endangered species it’s limited but very honest, and gets first use of the inside ground. Include 3. Meat Week Princess stepping back from a CL3, improving 7. Humanitarian and winner of the last outing here 8. Peano Grigio in trifecta and first four plays. How to play it: Dorset Coast to win; Pairs and Odds: Divide

From the same stable as the previous one, progressive for five years. 2. Shrewd it can reach third place more than one more furlong. He returns from two practical closing efforts in metropolitan company over the border, and this is his preferred distance.

Hazards: Home runway for five years old 3. Our rebel He returns to class, but also crashes on a trip, blinders on; weather 6. Predictable Miss Fourth leads the rest.

How to play it: smart to win; Pairs and Odds: Divide



Race 3 MAIDEN HCP (1550m)

Same ride in a shallow run, and that bodes well for an honest five-year-old. 6.Mahomes you’ve been running on or around the money all the preparation. He goes back up into the distance, which is a natural impulse.

Hazards: Impressed how local three year old 1. Desert Fog he jumped home from last place to miss by headbutting Ballina first after a seven-week layoff, the gain in weight being made up for by a jump over distance. stay safe 11. Substance who is in top shape after four races back; while watching the betting on the Gold Coast-based gelding Heroic Valor 2. Heroic Maputo that he has gone quietly in the tests, and debuts with blinders.

How to play: Mahomes to win and quinella 1 and 6; Pairs and Odds: Divide



Race 4 CLASS 1 AND MAIDEN PLATE (2020m)

Testing tempo battle during the longest ride on fixed weights around this course. Enthusiastic about the constant and tough four-year-old Gold Coast 1. Bay Street who is looking forward to winning fifth up again. He swept home from midfield to claim the maiden from him in mid-spring before charging late to narrowly miss three consecutive starts at the mile and around. Fit hard and ready for the longest ride.

Hazards: On the other side of the border too 2. Hypertension he has a lot more to offer than his one win in 36 starts suggests. He loves to roll forward, and he’s been close in his last two on this trip, and keep in mind that he has a 40 percent put-up rate. Included in exotic bets 3. Only the lonely; 6. Diamond dagger; Y 8. Serenade the cat.

How to play it: Bay Street to win; Pairs and Odds: Divide

