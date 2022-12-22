Race-by-race preview and tips for Coonabarabran on Friday

It doesn’t get much easier here. That said, forward-thinking four-year-old 3. Seaport needing only to take cover for an uneasy draw to take his record to three wins out of five. Swept home to win first, before peaking two weeks ago when he came home late in a BM 58. Slightly more depth in this, but still on the rise and carrying 4kg less. hazards: Fit 2. Maly malt is the imminent threat of a nice backlog and a five-week refresh. Tried well nine days ago, and should find a nice striking spot a few lengths back with cover. Gap to the rest led by 4. Moorabinda Mick who raced home last to finish just ahead of the top selection in Scone, but tougher here and a little-known rider. How to play it: Seaport to win

Opportunities and Evens: Divide Race 4 CLASS 1 HCP (900m) Back to the short course, which is a huge plus for the four-year-old mare 3. Kora magic who is fit but has struggled to complete most of her preparation. Only got collared late in three consecutive runs before tackling the stronger Highway company where she felt the pressure in the straight. Again was overrun in a BM 58 three weeks ago, but her only career win to date came over this distance. Pulled to bounce forward and control speed, and keep in mind she’s placed nine times from 15 starts.

hazards: Mare resume 6. Rubi Air has more than enough skill at this level and comes into the light after the claim.; while keeping it safe 9. So Extra who pulls in third. Be surprised if the winner falls outside those three, but trifecta and first four players can include first winners 1. Celtic harp and lightly ridden 2. Bring the rabble; and with greater opportunities 10. Billiethefillie to resume. How to play it: Kora Magic to win

Opportunities and Evens: Divide Race 5 CUP DAY SPRINT (1100m) The feature dashboard will be a high-pressure affair, but after three staggered runs back from a spell, the five-year-old improves 2. Blessed already is poised to win three weeks between runs again. Did his best late in back-to-back spring starts against deeper country opposition before failing to run in the harder Mudgee Sprint. This is much more to his liking, with blinkers coming off. hazards: Fair mare 6. Very sharp is well placed to bounce back from solid back-to-back runs in much deeper BM 72 metro quality. Best weighted runner after the claim, only a concern with the inside draw for someone who likes to drift way off speed. Tough mare 3. Cassy’s sister fell out on the Armidale Newmarket 12 days ago even though she was on the worst part of the track. The previous form at the provincials is good for a match like this. Also note the bets on the nine-year-old 7. Curiouswho also wasn’t very lucky in that Armidale sprint, and pulled to take cover here.

Opportunities and Evens: Divide Race 6 BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1400m) Very enthusiastic here about progressive mare 4. Memories looking for a third win of five starts this preparation. Jumped into weaker land two starts ago BM 58 off the front, before holding her ground midfield in a much tougher Highway battle at Rosehill. This is right up her alley 100m away and well handled after the 2kg claim. hazards: Tough and consistent five-year-old 8. Vital fresh is also well placed with a senior country jockey back on board if he deteriorates in four days. Dominated from the front in weaker class two runs back before dropping out of the placings at Dubbo on Monday. Gap to the rest led by 6. Danspur who placed this prep in four out of five, but was pulled off the track; while 7. Hemsted and 10. The fossil strong in weight both are able to run into the small bucks. How to play it: Memories to win

Race 7 COONABARABRAN CUP (1600m) Intriguing and open market battle in the feature film, but nothing better placed than a tough five-year-old and proven weight carrier 3.Beckford who is prepared fifth. Ran home strong in deeper races at Rosehill up to 2000m before overcoming a tough run 12 days ago to take the line in the Armidale Cup. Drop 2kg for this and can park a little closer here with a softer pull. hazards: Must respect 1. Supreme Court who gets a charmed run from inside third, also dropping sharply in rank from a metro BM 78. Talented 7. Freedom Square is also in the mix in third after hitting the line well in two runs in this prep against a deeper city company. Gap to the rest led by underestimated 11. The edge of the knife who swept home to blitz a Saturday Highway field three starts back for his final even effort at Warwick Farm. Hits the 54kg limit on a gentle pull. Improve 9. Groupthink the Each-way value returns to its best distance in fourth; while progressive 15. Cheptegei this preparation has won two out of four and was dropped from a previous race only to be saved for this. How to play it: Beckford to win

Another open sprint on fixed weights to close the map. Enthusiastic 9. Ticket to anywhere who is poised to finish fourth after a seven-week break. Took a dominant win in a similar class at Dubbo before working his way home in a very handy BM 72 race. Tracked on a recent 1000m trial, and pulled off the speed a few lengths to get a nice course. Loading hazards: Big wait 8. Overloaded resuming a solid and easy stage after campaigning exclusively and well in the final highway preparation on Saturday. Same respect for lightly played and improving 10. Demitasse fourth after working late from home 13 days ago in a highway race. For longer opportunities, keep an eye on the market 12. Raul who drew the gate second with a stack of gear changes; while 6. New World Carpet and 11. Norman; head of the rest. How to play it: Ticket To Anywhere to win

