Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well in Madhya Pradesh, India for 16 hours

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rescuers in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh race against time to save an eight-year-old boy trapped in a well for more than 16 hours.

Authorities say that Tanmay Sahu is about 16 meters deep in the 120-meter deep well.

The State Disaster Relief Service is assisting in the rescue efforts in the Betul district.

Tanmay was playing in a field when he fell into the well on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Tanmay Sahu (pictured) is about 16 meters deep in the 120-meter deep well. The State Disaster Relief Service is assisting in the rescue efforts in the Betul district

Tanmay was playing in a field when he fell into the well on Tuesday night. Jayaswal told ANI news agency, “At 2:30 am SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], house guards and police teams arrived on the scene to rescue the child. It may take another two to three hours’

Rescuers administer oxygen to the boy.

Betul Extra district magistrate Shyamendra Jayaswal said he may have been unconscious because he was ‘unresponsive’.

Jayaswal told ANI news agency: “The rescue operation has been underway since we received the information. An attempt is made to extract the child.

‘At 2:30 in the night SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], house guards and police teams arrived on the scene to rescue the child. It could take another two to three hours.’

Jaiswal added, “It’s taking more time than we expected because there are stones.

“We called a crusher at night to break the bricks. JCB and poclain machines are also used.’

Tanmay’s father, Sunil Sahu, told the Indian newspaper The Hindu that the boy fell into the well on December 6 around 5:00 pm while playing.

He said he was playing on the farm and then went to another field where the incident happened.

“My 12-year-old daughter saw him and told me he had fallen into the well. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the well. The rescue operation started from 6pm on Tuesday,” Sahu told the publication.

Chief of State Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, “The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a waterhole in Mandvi village of Betul’s Aathner block is sad.

“I have instructed the local government to take the necessary steps. I am in constant contact with the administration.

“The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent.’

A video shared online shows a crowd watching at night as rescuers continue the operation.

An image posted to social media shows a yellow tube dangling in the hole to supply the boy with oxygen.

Rescuers administer oxygen to the boy. Betul Extra District Magistrate Shyamendra Jayaswal said he may have been unconscious because he was ‘unresponsive’

State disaster relief teams have been sent from the city of Hoshangabad and the state capital, Bhopal.

It is common for farmers in India to construct borewells – deep wells dug into the ground for irrigation – due to water shortages.

The wells are left open when out of order, meaning they pose a risk to the public.

Countless children have become trapped in narrow boreholes and have died of suffocation.

In May, a six-year-old boy who fell into a 90-metre-deep wellbore died after a seven-hour rescue operation in the village of Khiala Bulanda near Bairampur in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

Last December, a one-year-old girl was rescued from a borehole in Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported.