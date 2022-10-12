Race against time to find ancient Indigenous carvings on boab trees

Large boab tree with coiled snake carving, northern Tanami desert. Credit: Darrell Lewis



Researchers team up with a group of First Nations Australians in a race against time, in one of the roughest terrains on Earth, to document ancient art in the bark of Australian boab trees.

Engravings in the boab trees tell the stories of the King Brown Snake (or Lingka) who dreams in a remote area of ​​the Tanami Desert, which straddles the border of Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

After more than two years of fieldwork, the research team from the Australian National University (ANU), the University of Western Australia and University of Canberra, along with five traditional owners, found 12 carved trees.

Researcher Professor Sue O’Connor, of the ANU School of Culture, History and Language, said many of the sculpted trees are hundreds of years old and there is an urgent need to get high-quality footage before these remarkable heritage trees die.

“Unlike most Australian trees, the inner wood of boabs is soft and fibrous and when the trees die they just collapse,” said Professor O’Connor.

“Unfortunately, after centuries, if not millennia, this incredible work of art, which is as important as the rock art for which Indigenous Australians are known, is in danger of being lost.

Traditional owner Brenda Garstone said it is important that indigenous knowledge and stories are not lost and shared for generations.

“We are in a race against time to document this priceless cultural heritage,” she said.

Professor O’Connor said Australian boabs have never been successfully dated.

“They are often said to live up to 2000 years, but this is based on the age obtained from some of the huge baobab trees in South Africa, which are a different species,” she said. “We just don’t know how old Australian boabs are.

“It is vital that we obtain some direct ages for these remarkable Australian trees, which help tell the story of First Nations Australians and are the source of a rich cultural heritage.

“There are hundreds more boabs visible on Google Earth that we were unable to reach on this trip. They are yet to be checked for carvings on our next Tanami adventure.

“We hope our research will bring the art in the bark of these remarkable trees to many more Australians so that they can be appreciated for generations to come.”

A research paper on their fieldwork and study of Australian boab trees has been published by antiquity.

